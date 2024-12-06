Bayern Munich hail 'unique opportunity' after being paired with Boca Juniors in Fifa Club World Cup

Bayern Munich have thrown their support behind Fifa's controversial expanded Club World Cup following <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/12/05/2025-club-world-cup-draw/" target="_blank">the draw for the tournament</a> in Miami on Thursday night. The expanded 32-team competition is set to take place in the US next summer in what is a major move into the club game by world football's governing body. The new format features teams from all around the world – including the UAE's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/04/al-ain-and-leading-mena-clubs-to-discover-fate-in-draw-for-expanded-fifa-club-world-cup/" target="_blank">Al Ain and four more clubs</a> from the Mena region – in what Fifa president Gianni Infantino says will “start a new era in club football”. Fifa has had to deal with much scepticism over the need for another major tournament in what is already a congested football calendar, and also over the chances of it capturing the imagination of the public. Reports have suggested that Fifa is struggling to attract sponsors, while a broadcast deal with the streaming platform Dazn was only confirmed this week with the tournament a little over six months away. Fifa have also been the target of legal action from players' union Fifpro and the European Leagues body, who have accused them of “abusive and anticompetitive” conduct, pointing to the new-look Club World Cup and also the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026. The complaint was submitted to the European Commission, which must now decide whether to officially open proceedings. There was also criticism of the rather transparent move to include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/13/inter-miami-fall-short-in-mls-cup-but-fifa-recognise-benefit-of-the-messi-effect-for-expanded-club-world-cup/" target="_blank">Lionel Messi's star-studded Inter Miami side</a> before the conclusion of the MLS playoffs, with the Miami club subsequently being eliminated by Atlanta United. However, in the wake of the draw, Fifa has found support from some of the club game's major players – led by Bayern Munich. The global nature of the tournament is one of its big selling points, and Bayern board member Max Eberl was excited to be paired with Argentine giants Boca Juniors, describing the draw as having a “historic whiff of Diego Maradona”. Bayern's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen also said it provided a great chance for the club to showcase itself to a larger American audience. “The draw underlines the fact that the Club World Cup offers top clubs from around the world a unique opportunity to show themselves in a new format,” said Dreesen. “It’s an honour for Bayern to be among the contenders. We’ve been close to sports enthusiasts in the USA since 2014 with our office in New York. That was a key step. And especially looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, football will enjoy even greater presence in the USA. We’re looking forward to exciting games and experiencing the enthusiasm of fans from around the world.” In a show of support for the competition, Bayern also released quotes from striker and England captain Harry Kane, who added: “It’s a great honour to be competing in this Club World Cup with Bayern. I’m really excited about this new tournament, where we players get to test ourselves against the best in the world at club level. As a player you always want to play at the highest level. I’m excited about the games and who will be the first winner of this new format.” There was further backing from the PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi, who is also chairman of the European Clubs Association. “We are very supportive of this tournament, we are excited,” said Al Khelaifi, who argued that the event would do more for European clubs in the American market than their now regular stateside jaunts for preseason friendlies. That was a view shared by Don Garber, commissioner of Major League Soccer and vice-chair of the World Leagues Association, who said: “The tournament took time to generate all the interest that you are seeing here today. Good things come to those that put in the work and Fifa put in the work and we're going to have lots of our stadiums involved. “There are a 100 million fans who follow what we call league (club) soccer and they're going to be interested to see MLS teams and Mexican teams and see teams from all Europe, South America and the rest of the world, so I'm excited about it, I really am.” The draw itself took place at Telemundo Studios in Miami in a 90-minute broadcast and featured an eclectic blend of celebrities from music, fashion and football. Calling in the big hitters, Infantino started proceedings by introducing a video from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/04/trump-cabinet-staff-administration-picks/" target="_blank">US President-elect Donald Trump</a>. “The event is going to be incredible,” said Trump in his message where he praised Infantino as a “winner”. “We've known each other a long time and I'm so honoured to have this kind of relationship because soccer is going through the roof as everyone knows,” he added. Trump's daughter Ivanka took part in the draw which was presented by former Juventus and Italy forward Alessandro Del Piero and featured celebrities such as model Adriana Lima. Aside from the numerous awkward moments on stage and somewhat forced pageantry, there was no denying the draw threw up some intriguing matchups. They include the UAE's Asian champions Al Ain being paired with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/21/pep-guardiola-agrees-two-year-contract-extension-at-manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City </a>and their Abu Dhabi connections in Group G. It's a group that also contains Italy's most decorated club Juventus and more Mena region interest in Wydad AC of Morocco. Boca Juniors taking on European giants Bayern and Benfica in Group C has an obvious appeal, as does Inter Milan facing River Plate in Group E. Group H poses a truly pan-continental heavyweight clash between Saudi Pro League Al Hilal, the side with the most Asian Champions League titles, and Real Madrid, the club with the most European Cup wins. And Al Ahly of Egypt, one of the region's best-supported clubs, will enjoy the spotlight when they contest the opening game against Messi and Inter Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on June 15, 2025. <b>Group A:</b> Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. <b>Group B: </b>Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. <b>Group C:</b> Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. <b>Group D: </b>Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, Leon. <b>Group E:</b> River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. <b>Group F:</b> Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. <b>Group G:</b> Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. <b>Group H:</b> Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.