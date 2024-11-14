The Stade de France in Paris will host France's Nations League match against Israel. AFP
France v Israel: Paris on edge ahead of Uefa Nations League match after night of chaos in Amsterdam

An extra 2,000 police and private security officers will patrol Stade de France and be working across capital

Ian Hawkey
November 14, 2024

