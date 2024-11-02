Al Hilal's Malcom, right, is put under pressure by Nawaf Boushal of Al Nassr.
Al Nassr v Al Hilal: Cristiano Ronaldo draws a blank as Capital Derby finishes all square

Hilal stay top after Milinkovic-Savic's header rescues a point for Jorge Jesus' side at Al Awwal Park

Steve Luckings
November 02, 2024

