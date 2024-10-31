Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring in the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Qadsiah on October 19, 2024. Getty Images
Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring in the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Qadsiah on October 19, 2024. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Laurent Blanc says Karim Benzema happy at Al Ittihad ahead of Sea Derby against Al Ahli

Striker heading into Jeddah derby in good form after summer of speculation over his future

The National

October 31, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today