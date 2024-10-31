Laurent Blanc says Karim Benzema happy at Al Ittihad ahead of Sea Derby against Al Ahli

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-ittihad/" target="_blank">Al Ittihad</a> manager Laurent Blanc says star striker Karim Benzema is happy and settled at the club after a summer in which he was linked with a move away from the Jeddah side. Blanc's arrival and the form of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/karim-benzema/" target="_blank">Benzema</a> have helped Ittihad enjoy a sustained spell of good form – scoring eight goals – that has taken them up to second spot in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">Saudi Pro League</a> table, three points behind leaders Al Hilal, ahead of Thursday night's clash against local rivals Al Ahli. Benzema was a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/06/04/karim-benzema-leaves-real-madrid-to-end-brilliant-and-unforgettable-period/" target="_blank">headline-grabbing capture</a> last summer for Ittihad who, at the time, were still basking in the glory of their 2022/23 SPL title success. The defence of that crown never really got going with boss Nuno Espirito Santo dismissed in November and his replacement, Marcelo Gallardo, given his marching orders in July. Eventually they came home in fifth place amid speculation that Benzema was unsettled. Lyon were reported to have been exploring a move for their former player in January, while the 36-year-old Frenchman was linked with Chelsea and Arsenal over the summer. But Blanc said: “I think he is happy, on the pitch and certainly off the pitch – this is very important for the player, and he’s scored a lot. "This isn’t a surprise. Karim Benzema has played football for 20 years more or less, and he scored a lot every year; 25, 27, 24 goals in a year. In Madrid, in Lyon, and in Al Ittihad it is the same.” So far Benzema's tally is eight goals in seven league games, and he will face Ahli having been rested for Ittihad's midweek King's Cup victory over Al Jandal. “It will be a hard game because it is a derby," added Blanc when asked about facing Ahli. "But the game? I don’t know, I am not a magician. We hope we have the ball, because we want the ball in every game. Certainly, Al Ahli will not agree with that. They are a good team with good players, so we need to be ready for a big game. “It will be a very interesting game because on the pitch will be many good players. It will be a tough game, physically and technically. And there will be many people in the stadium to see it. I am impatient because this game is very interesting to play." If Ittihad are to continue their good run, Blanc accepts they will need to shackle Ahli's forwards, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/30/al-ahli-striker-ivan-toney-aims-to-outscore-cristiano-ronaldo-in-saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">including Ivan Toney</a>, their big-money capture from Premier League side Brentford. “Everybody knows this player [Toney] is a very good player. He is a scorer, too. He scored a lot of goals in England. But it’s not only Toney, they have [Riyad] Mahrez who we know a lot because he played in France and in England, he scored a lot. Technically he is a very, very good player. Al Ahli is a good team. Everybody knows that.” Ittihad have plenty of threats themselves, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/25/moussa-diaby-thrilled-to-join-al-ittihad-after-completing-67m-move-from-aston-villa/" target="_blank">new signings Moussa Diaby</a> and Houssem Aouar adding to an impressive squad that also boasts top midfielders N'Golo Kante and Fabinho alongside former Ballon d'Or winner Benzema. Brazil international Fabinho, who won the Premier League and Uefa Champions League with Liverpool, believes that the form of their key players makes them a major factor in the SPL title race. “For us it is a really important game, the team is in a really good moment," said Fabinho. "We are second in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/31/saudi-pro-league-derby-week-ronaldo-and-al-nassr-must-quickly-lift-spirits-ahead-of-clash-against-al-hilal/" target="_blank">league just behind Al Hilal</a> and we want to be at the top, so we have to win this game. This will be my third derby, the first two were not very good for us. We lost both of them, so it is an opportunity to give a nice result to our fans. The fans they are asking for us to give everything to win this game. “I think the players that arrived [in the transfer window] are playing really well. Moussa Diaby, Houssem Aouar, all the players who arrived have really integrated into the team and adapted to the team and the way we play. “I think some key players are finding their best football again, so this is very important for us. The new coach and his staff arrived as well, and we know the ideas they have and how they want to play football. What everybody expects from us is to fight for the league, it’s not a big surprise. We have to do everything to reach the top.” One player he is not looking forward to facing is his close friend and former Liverpool and Brazil teammate Roberto Firmino. Fabinho says the two men will have to put their relationship to one side for 90 minutes at King Abdullah Sports City. “It is not nice! Bobby is one of my good friends that I have made in football. He is a very good player, so I never like to play against him," added Fabinho. "Last season when we played against them, I made a hard tackle on him and after the game he sent me a photo of his ankle. I said: ‘Sorry, Bobby!’ After the game we can talk but, in the game, I will fight for my side and my team. It’s nice to be in the same city as him, to see him off the pitch often. Our families also are in contact, and he is a very good friend, but on the pitch and in the derby, I am with Al Ittihad and he is with Al Ahli.”