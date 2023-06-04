Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid 'to end brilliant and unforgettable period'

Karim Benzema is leaving Real Madrid after 14 successful years with the La Liga giants, the club announced on Sunday.

The Ballon d'Or winner was rumoured to be leaving Real for a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia. The France star recently denied the reports but is now leaving the club as a free agent.

Benzema is one of the most decorated players in Real Madrid history, and the current Ballon d'Or and Uefa Player of the Year. He leaves the club as its second all-time scorer with 353 goals.

During his 14 years at the Bernabeu, Benzema helped the club to win five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles, along with five Club World Cups and three Copa del Reys.

"Real Madrid and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club. Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends," the club said in a statement.

"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism, and has represented the values of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future."

Recent reports suggested Benzema was planning to follow former Real teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to the kingdom next season. The Frenchman was linked with a move to Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad, who secured the title ahead of Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

Earlier, Portuguese superstar Ronaldo had said he is happy in Saudi Arabia and hopes other big-name players will follow him to the league.

Ronaldo signed a mega deal reported to be worth more than $200 million a year. Since then, other stars have been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Argentina star Lionel Messi could soon finalise a similarly big move to Al Hilal. Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Angel Di Maria, N’Golo Kante and Sadio Mane are also said to be considering a move to the kingdom.

Benzema's final appearance for Real Madrid could be on Sunday when they host Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Madrid confirmed on Saturday that Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz are all departing this summer, too, leaving plenty of space for new acquisitions.