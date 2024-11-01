Al Ittihad v Al Ahli: Fabinho savours first Sea Derby victory

It was a case of third time's a charm for Fabinho as the Brazilian finally savoured the taste of victory for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-ittihad" target="_blank">Al Ittihad</a> in the Sea Derby. Al Ahli did the double over their Jeddah rivals last season but Saleh Al Shehri’s first-half goal settled the match at a bouncing King Abdullah Sports City. The win took Ittihad level with Al Hilal on 24 points at the top of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">Saudi Pro League</a> table. Reigning champions Hilal take on Riyadh rivals Al Nassr in the second game of the league's inaugural <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/31/saudi-pro-league-derby-week-ronaldo-and-al-nassr-must-quickly-lift-spirits-ahead-of-clash-against-al-hilal/" target="_blank">Derby Week</a> on Friday. “Feels very good,” Fabinho said. “We needed to win a big game and it’s good this win came in the derby.” Al Shehri made the most of a rare start ahead of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/31/laurent-blanc-says-karim-benzema-happy-at-al-ittihad-ahead-of-sea-derby-against-al-ahli/" target="_blank">captain Karim Benzema</a> who was ruled out of the match injured. “We played a very good game and I’m happy, not only with the win, but with the way we played, the way we defended,” Fabinho told the SPL website. “In the second half we knew that we needed to defend together, to fight together. Yes, it was hard but a very deserved three points.” Saudi Arabian duo Abdulelah Al Amri and Saad Al Mousa were superb for the hosts, the former contributing one of the moments of the match when he slid in to clear <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/30/al-ahli-striker-ivan-toney-aims-to-outscore-cristiano-ronaldo-in-saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">Ivan Toney’s</a> goal-bound effort from under the Al Ittihad crossbar. That came right at the beginning of the second half, when Al Ahli pushed for parity. Al Amri, a summer signing alongside the likes of Diaby, Houssem Aouar and Steven Bergwijn, celebrated his block like he had scored a goal himself. The majority of the near-53,000 in attendance did likewise. Al Amri was later voted man of the match. “It’s always important to keep a clean sheet in a game like this; we’re playing against very good players like [Riyad] Mahrez, [Roberto] Firmino, Toney” said Fabinho, who together in midfield with the irrepressible N’Golo Kante, provided the defence with an additional layer of protection. “It’s something that makes us have to keep a clean sheet, playing against very good players like this. So, it’s always important to support our offensive side. “Our offensive players are playing very well, scoring a lot of goals, but in some games we as a defence need to be strong and to close the fight to take the three points. And we did that.” The victory made it eight wins from nine for Laurent Blanc’s men. “This moment is really good for us,” added Fabinho, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/08/01/saudi-champions-al-ittihad-add-liverpools-fabinho-to-squad-of-outstanding-players/" target="_blank">who joined Ittihad from Liverpool in the summer of 2023</a>. “The team is improving, is getting better each week, is getting the results, and that’s important as well.”