Saudi Arabian winger Marwan Al Sahafi celebrates after scoring for Beerschot against Anderlecht. AFP
Saudi Arabian winger Marwan Al Sahafi celebrates after scoring for Beerschot against Anderlecht. AFP

Sport

Football

Belgium-based loan stars poised for key roles in Herve Renard's Saudi Arabia World Cup rescue mission

Winger Marwan Al Sahafi and midfielder Faisal Al Ghamdi are plying their trade at Beerschot after temporary moves from SPL side Al Ittihad

Ian Hawkey
Ian Hawkey

November 01, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today