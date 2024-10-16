Uefa Nations League: Spain storm into quarter-finals as Portugal struggle against Scotland

European champions Spain sealed their place in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/15/uefa-nations-league-germany-qualify-for-quarter-finals-as-italy-thrash-israel-and-france-beat-belgium/" target="_blank">Uefa Nations League</a> quarter-finals with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Serbia on Tuesday. Aymeric Laporte, Alvaro Morata and Alex Baena all got on the scoresheet as Spain, who are also the reigning Nations League champions, became the second team to clinch a quarter-final spot, moving to 10 points from a possible 12 in Group A4. Spain were missing several players from the team that beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/15/lamine-yamal-carries-weight-of-expectation-at-barcelona/" target="_blank">young stars Lamine Yamal </a>and Nico Williams on a rainy night in the Andalusian city of Cordoba. "We are in another final stage of a major tournament and that is something to be proud of," captain Morata told Spanish public television TVE. "It seems easy because we are always there in the final stages but sure it isn't so we have to understand how special it is and give it the proper value it has. "We have several injured players, we missed them but we have to look at the positives that are young players stepping up. What we have created is special and we have to keep going forward. Spain has an incredible future." Denmark are best placed to go through with Spain after they drew 2-2 away to Switzerland, who prop up the group. The Danes twice came from behind. Remo Freuler's opener was cancelled out almost immediately by Gustav Isaksen. Then, Zeki Amdouni put the Swiss back ahead with a penalty in first-half stoppage time. However, Christian Eriksen struck on 69 minutes to ensure Denmark left St Gallen with a point. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/28/cristiano-ronaldo-on-target-again-as-al-nassr-continue-revival-under-new-coach-pioli/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo</a> failed to fire as Portugal were held to a goalless draw against Scotland. Portugal <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/13/uefa-nations-league-cristiano-ronaldo-extends-goalscoring-record-as-portugal-beat-poland/" target="_blank">had won their first three matches</a> in the competition but couldn't find a breakthrough against the Scots at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Ronaldo, sitting on 133 international goals, had a few good chances to break the deadlock. He seemed upset with the referee after the game ended, leaving the field with a sarcastic applause, waving his arms and with thumbs down. Portugal had beaten Croatia, Scotland and Poland in Group A1, and still lead with 10 points, three more than Croatia and six more than Poland. “There was a lot missing for Portugal tonight,” midfielder Bernardo Silva said. “We lacked intensity, didn't attack at the right moments. We leave here frustrated.” Portugal were on the front foot for most of the night but squandered chances including a sitter early in the second half for Ronaldo, who had scored in their previous three games. Unmarked in the box, he put a diving header over the bar. The 39-year-old earned another ironic cheer from Scotland fans when he sent a bicycle kick wide. Asked if Portugal lacked a Plan B, Martinez said: "Our talent, our players, is plan A, B, C, D, E. We have players on the inside, on the outside, we're talking about a team that didn't take risks, that defended very well. We're talking about a team (Portugal) that got into the final third 53 times. We have to give credit to Scotland and to ourselves for managing to keep a clean sheet." Poland fought back from two goals down to snatch a dramatic 3-3 draw against Croatia. Croatia had taken control of the game with three goals in seven first-half minutes but were pegged back and then had keeper Dominik Livakovic sent off late-on. Poland were on a two-game losing streak and opted to start without <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/06/lewandowskis-first-half-hat-trick-powers-liga-leaders-barca-to-alaves-victory/" target="_blank">all-time top scorer Robert Lewandowski</a>, favouring 20-year-old Kacper Urbanski. Poland were aggressive from the start, with captain Piotr Zielinski scoring the opening goal in the fifth minute from a tight angle. The hosts, however, suffered a dramatic collapse as Croatia scored three quick goals, with Borna Sosa capitalising on a rebound in the Polish box to level the score in the 19th minute with a volley into the far corner. Petar Sucic gave Croatia the lead with a composed finish, and shortly after, Martin Baturina made it 3-1 by deftly placing the ball between Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka's legs in the 26th minute. Poland were reeling but Nicola Zalewski's stunning goal just before halftime gave them a glimmer of hope. In the final seconds before the break, Jakub Kaminski unleashed a powerful shot that looked destined for the Croatian net, only for keeper Livakovic to pull off an extraordinary save. That advantage lasted until shortly after the hour mark when Lewandowski set up Sebastian Szymanski to equalise in the 68th minute with a low shot into the left corner.