Cristiano Ronaldo on target again as Al Nassr continue revival under new coach Pioli

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo </a>fired home his fourth goal of the season as Al Nassr continued their winning run under new coach Stefano Pioli in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank">Saudi Pro League</a>. Ronaldo was on target from the penalty spot in a 2-0 victory over 10-man Al Wehda on Friday night. Al Nassr dominated the first-half and were reward for their persistence in the 41st minute as Angelo latched on to Sadio Mane's throughball to put his team ahead. Al Nassr were then awarded a penalty in the 56th minute after Sultan Al Ghannam was fouled. Ronaldo stepped up and converted for the spot. It was a setback for Al Wehda as they had shown some fight after going behind. Youssef Amyn flashed a shot wide on the stroke of half-time while Juninho Bacuna forced Bento into a good save after the restart. Mane thought he had added a third goal, but it was ruled out after Ronaldo was found to be offside during the build-up. It all fell apart for Al Wehda when Waleed Bakshween received a second yellow card for dissent in the 86th minute. It was Al Nassr’s third consecutive win under <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/21/cristiano-ronaldo-dedicates-big-win-to-al-nassr-fans-as-coach-stefano-pioli-enjoys-dream-start/" target="_blank">new manager Stefano Pioli</a>, who had replaced Luis Castro earlier in the month. Ronaldo thus continued his fine form this season, scoring his 903rd career goal. Al Nassr moved to third in the Saudi Pro League standings, just one point behind leaders Al Ittihad and Al Hilal, who are both on 12 points. Earlier, Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus said Neymar is not ready for an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/12/neymar-impatient-to-be-back-on-pitch-after-al-hilal-clinch-saudi-pro-league-title/" target="_blank">imminent return</a>. The Brazilian star signed for the Riyadh team in August 2023 but played just five games before he underwent surgery after rupturing his meniscus and ACL in his left knee while on international duty. After Neymar, 32, returned to training in July, speculation grew that he was close to a return but coach Jesus dampened expectations. “Neymar is an important player for Al Hilal and the league in general,” Jesus had said. “I can’t, however, specify a date as to when he will return but we will look at the situation in January.” On Friday, Brazil coach Dorival Jr said that he would wait until Neymar is fully fit to bring him back into the national squad as he announced the roster for October's South American qualifiers. "We'll wait, we'll be patient, it doesn't matter if he can't come back in October, November or even February. He needs to be confident, he needs to play and above all he needs to be completely healed from this injury," Dorival said. "We are starting to realise how important he is. If he returns in the coming years, we will have one of the greatest players in world football at a remarkable moment in his career and in our national team," he added.