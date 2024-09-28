Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot during Al Nassr's win over Al Wehda at the Saudi Pro League at Al Awwal Stadium on Friday, September 27, 2024 in in Riyadh. AFP

Sport

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo on target again as Al Nassr continue revival under new coach Pioli

Portuguese star scores from penalty spot against Al Wehda to move team one point behind SPL leaders Al Ittihad and Al Hilal

The National

September 28, 2024

