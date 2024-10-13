Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Rafael Leao and Renato Veiga after scoring Portugal's second goal against Poland. Reuters
Uefa Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo extends goalscoring record as Portugal beat Poland

Al Nassr striker takes international tally to 133 in 3-1 win over Poland, while Spain beat Denmark

October 13, 2024

