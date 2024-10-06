Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans fights for possession with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the 0-0 Premier League draw at Villa Park on Sunday, October 6, 2024. Action Images

Sport

Football

Man United's bore draw with Aston Villa may do little to save manager Ten Hag

Old Trafford club sit 14th in table after their worst start to Premier League season

Stuart James
Stuart James

October 06, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal