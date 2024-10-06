Man United's bore draw with Aston Villa may do little to save manager Ten Hag

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">Manchester United </a>ground out a goalless draw with Aston Villa in a low-quality Premier League scrap at Villa Park - a result will do little to ease the pressure on United manager <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/erik-ten-hag/" target="_blank">Erik ten Hag.</a> While a draw away at Unai Emery's Villa is a decent result on paper, United sit now 14th in the table after their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign. The stalemate extends United's winless run to five games in all competitions and they have lost three of their six games in the league, including being humbled 3-0 by both Liverpool and Tottenham at Old Trafford. United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who sidestepped a question about Ten Hag's future last week, was in attendance as Ten Hag's side at least showed some defensive resilience. Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans were brought into the starting line-up to shore up the back line, although Maguire hobbled off injured at half-time. With both sides seeming to suffer hangovers from their midweek European exertions, United skipper Bruno Fernandes came closest to breaking the deadlock when his 68th-minute freekick hit the Villa crossbar in a game of few clear-cut chances. Villa, who beat mighty Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, go into the international break in fifth place on 14 points, behind Chelsea in fourth on goal difference. For Ten Hag, whose side surrendered a 2-0 lead to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/04/europa-league-ten-hag-pleads-for-time-as-defensive-lapses-cost-man-united-against-porto/" target="_blank">draw 3-3 against Porto on Thursday</a>, the two-week international hiatus will be an anxious time. United the better of the first-half possession, with Marcus Rashford twice testing Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez. The 26-year-old made a bright start, roaring forward after winning possession at the halfway line and cutting away from his man before forcing Martinez into action with a thumping effort. Villa soon had a chance of their own as Morgan Rogers made space under pressure from the impressive Evans and fizzing into the side-netting. Emery was forced into a 12th-minute defensive change as Diego Carlos replaced Ezri Konsa. Philogene whistled narrowly wide from 25 yards after leaving Kobbie Mainoo for dead and Maguire saw penalty appeals for a handball by Rogers rejected after a brief VAR check. United enjoyed a period in the ascendancy, albeit without finding the final ball against a tired-looking Villa. Alejandro Garnacho saw a shot saved towards the break and Maguire had to be helped off by two United members of staff. The centre-back had a ripped sock and was limping heavily after being hurt just before a half-time interval he did not return from. Nor did Noussair Mazraoui as De Ligt and Victor Lindelof came on. Rashford saw a 20-yard drive tipped over when play resumed but Villa now looked far more of a threat. Matty Cash fired off target and saw a cross cleared, with Youri Tielemans left free from the resulting corner and allowed to hit a 25-yard strike that Andre Onana did well to stop. Ollie Watkins drove over from a difficult angle and was become a growing presence, with Wednesday’s hero Jhon Duran soon introduced alongside him to the delight of the Villa Park faithful. United also made changes around this time, including withdrawing Rashford having rode his luck when catching Leon Bailey two minutes after being booked for a foul on Cash. Ten Hag’s reshuffled side pushed for a breakthrough and went close in the 68th minute. Fernandes beat Martinez with a 24-yard free-kick that hit the bar, with substitute Antony slamming the rebound wide. The Brazil winger saw a left-footed curler impressively held by Martinez and Villa were offering precious little by way of response. However, they went close to a winner following a lengthy delay as referee Robert Jones got his communication equipment fixed. Rogers drilled over a low cross to the back post, where Philogene got away a shot that Dalot crucially blocked. After the match Ten Hag told Sky Sports: "I think it's the fourth clean sheet this season. You see we had a very good organisation and togetherness. There was good character and good spirit as a team. Determined, resilient. "We almost didn't concede a chance, when you defend like this and get some luck, in the end they had a big chance but it was almost the only chance I think. "We created some chances, also not so many chances. We hit the crossbar and also Rashford had chances. But the two teams were really balanced." On whether he has spoken to the club's hierarchy, he said:<b> </b>"We always speak, every week we speak. We are all on board together, on one page, we know what we are working through it's a long-term process. "We have come through two very tough away games. This is a team, we showed the belief and faith we have."