Zamalek v Al Ahly: Heartbreak for Palestine's Abou Ali in CAF Super Cup

The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/27/abou-ali-and-faraj-bring-palestinian-punch-to-caf-super-cup-clash-between-al-ahly-and-zamalek/" target="_blank"> CAF Super Cup </a>clash in Riyadh between Egyptian powerhouses Zamalek and Al Ahly lived up to its billing as Zamalek prevailed 4-3 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time. Zamalek were successful with all four of their kicks in the shootout while their goalkeeper Mohamed Awad saved from Morocco defender Yahia Attiyat Allah before <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/04/05/i-feel-so-much-for-palestine-wessam-abou-ali-desperate-to-help-adopted-national-team/" target="_blank">Palestinian star Wessam Abou Ali </a>missed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/only-a-game-not-in-egypt-1.310197" target="_blank">Al Ahly</a>'s last kick at a sellout Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital. It resulted in heartbreak for Abou Ali who had earlier netted a spotkick during regulation time. The penalty came after a studs up challenge from Hamza Mathlouthi on Akram Tawfik inside the Zamalek penalty area but despite VAR confirmation, Zamalek players protested furiously and even staged a brief walk-out before play resumed. When the referee signalled for half-time, security officials rushed on to the pitch amid more Zamalek protests. With Zamalek making little impact in attack, Portuguese coach Jose Gomes introduced Nasser Mansi who connected with an Omar Gaber cross to push the ball wide of goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy. The match then went to penalties where Palestinian international Abou Ali missed, handing Zamalek victory. It was a bitter pill to swallow for Abou Ali who had arrived in Cairo part of the way through last season, finishing the 2023/24 Egyptian Premier League as the top scorer with 18 goals. There was some good news for Palestinian fans as Abou Ali's fellow international Omar Faraj made a victorious debut for Zamalek. Faraj had just this month completed his move from Swedish club AIK and got to witness the intensity of the great Egyptian rivalry when he was brought on in the 76th minute. The match between last season’s African Champions League winners and the victors in the African Confederation Cup was played in Saudi Arabia for a second year. The capacity 30,000 crowd at the Kingdom Arena stadium in the Saudi Arabian capital was thoroughly entertained as Zamalek secured their fifth Super Cup victory in six attempts. Ahly remain the most successful club in Super Cup history with eight wins, but have now lost four times as well. Both teams now shift their focus to domestic and continental campaigns. Al Ahly will represent Africa in the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup where they will face UAE’s Al Ain next month. Zamalek, meanwhile, compete in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.