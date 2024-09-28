Zamalek players celebrate with the trophy after winning the CAF Super Cup against Al Ahly at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Friday, September 27, 2024. Reuters

Sport

Football

Zamalek v Al Ahly: Heartbreak for Palestine's Abou Ali in CAF Super Cup

Zamalek win 4-3 on penalties after tense clash in Riyadh

The National

September 28, 2024

