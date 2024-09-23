Sekou Gassama of Al Ain celebrates after scoring against Auckland City in their Intercontinental Cup clash in Al Ain on Sunday, September 22, 2024. EPA

Sport

Football

Hernan Crespo welcomes Al Ain's heavy workload after booking Al Ahly fixture

Asian champions will travel to Cairo next month for Intercontinental Cup as schedule stacks up

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

September 23, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal