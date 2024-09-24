Carlo Ancelotti has no retirement plans heading into 300th game as Real Madrid manager

Carlo Ancelotti describes the fact that he is about to reach 300 games as manager of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/real-madrid/" target="_blank">Real Madrid</a> as being “almost a miracle” ahead of his double winners taking on Alaves on Tuesday. The Italian coach returned for his second spell in charge of the La Liga giants in 2021, having previously been coach between 2013 and 2015, enjoying regular success throughout both periods. The Santiago Bernabeu trophy cabinet has been boosted by two Fifa Club World Cups, three Uefa Champions Leagues, three Uefa Super Cups, two La Ligas, two Copa del Reys and two Spanish Super Cups under Ancelotti's reign. And after Saturday's 4-1 demolition of Espanyol, Real are now unbeaten in La Liga for 38 games with their last defeat coming against city rivals Atletico Madrid exactly a year ago. Their only other loss last season was also against Atletico – in the Copa del Rey last-16 in January. That run saw them complete a Champions League-La Liga double last season and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/16/kylian-mbappes-dream-has-come-true-as-he-completes-move-to-real-madrid/" target="_blank">the arrival of Kylian Mbappe</a> during the summer added arguably the world's best forward to an already star-studded forward line containing the likes of Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior. And their 65-year-old coach insists he has no retirement plans yet, adding that he hopes to remain in the Spanish capital for years to come. “I'm not thinking about my future whatsoever, I love this job,” said Ancelotti, who also revealed that French left-back Ferland Mendy has extended his contract with the club until 2027. “I have been lucky enough to coach great clubs; tomorrow it will be my 300th game at the best club in the world. It is something special to be in this dugout, to do it 300 times is not quite a miracle, but it is almost a miracle. “Sure, you can't compare my tiredness with that of the players. There is pressure, responsibility, but I love it. At the moment I don't see me having an expiry date, I'd love to stay here for many years to come.” Real are now closing in on La Liga's unbeaten record currently held by Barcelona, who went 43 games without defeat between April 2017 and May 2018 under Luis Enrique and, mainly, Ernesto Valverde. And Ancelotti paid tribute to his players' mental strength as being key to that run. “Some records are about winning and others are about not losing. We are coming from a very long run and that means a lot of success, because draws often help you a lot,” he added. “I think that in football, if you can't win, at least don't lose. Sometimes a draw gives a better feeling than a defeat. Defeat gives options to improve, that's true. But the success of the Champions League in the past lies in our solidity, in the way we compete. “It has taken us a while to find this solidity at the start of the season, but we are going to find it, because the mental attitude of the players is very good.” Victory against Espanyol at the weekend was achieved despite falling behind in the 54th minute when goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois diverted Jofre Carreras' cross into his own net. The reaction was swift with Dani Carvajal levelling within four minutes as further goals quickly arrived from Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappe – a result that leaves unbeaten Real second in the table, four points behind Barca who have won six out of six. The fierce rivals are due to meet in el clasico on October 27 by which time Ancelotti's men should be firing on all cylinders. “We played better than in other matches; with more rhythm and generating more chances,” said the Italian after beating Espanyol. “At the back, the recovery was good, as was the pressure after a loss. We came out with a good dynamic, little by little we are getting back to our best. I am happy.” If they come through unscathed against Alaves, Real's biggest test of the season so far will come on Sunday when they take on Atletico at the Metropolitano Stadium. Atletico are two points behind Real but are also unbeaten from six games having drawn 1-1 at Rayo Vallecano last time out when England midfielder Conor Gallagher – their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/08/21/chelsea-revolving-door-still-spinning-as-felix-returns-and-gallagher-signs-for-atletico/" target="_blank">summer signing from Premier League club Chelsea</a> – scored for the second game running. Diego Simeone's side travel to Celta Vigo on Thursday meaning that Real will have two extra recovery days ahead of derby day at the weekend.