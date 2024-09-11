Harry Kane 'hungry to prove people wrong' after double for England in 100th game

England captain <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/harry-kane/" target="_blank">Harry Kane</a> said he is motivated to silence the doubters after scoring both goals in his 100th international match to guide his side to a 2-0 win over Finland in the Uefa Nations League. Kane produced two typically lethal finishes in the second half of the Nations League Group B2 tie at Wembley. It was the perfect way for the Bayern Munich striker to celebrate becoming the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/10/kane-draws-inspiration-from-ronaldo-and-messi-as-he-prepares-to-win-100th-england-cap/" target="_blank">10th man to make 100 appearances for England</a>. The 31 year old is England's all-time leading scorer with 68 and also set Tottenham's record goal-tally before joining Bayern. But, despite all the plaudits thrown his way on the night he reached his England century, Kane still carries the hurt from a disappointing personal campaign at Euro 2024. He scored three times in Germany but rarely impressed as England laboured through the tournament before <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/14/spain-beat-england-to-secure-historic-crown-at-euro-2024/" target="_blank">losing to Spain in the final</a>, leading to questions about whether he still deserved his place in the team. Using that frustration as motivation, Kane was delighted to celebrate his 100th cap in style. "It was a big night for me, really proud. I want to score goals and help the team. Whenever you are doubted, it makes you more hungry to prove people wrong," he said. "We spoke about being ruthless but in these games you have to keep knocking on the door and you will get your reward. I always back myself to score goals and I'm excited for the future." Kane was presented with a commemorative golden cap before kick off, wore gold boots during the game and had his family in attendance to share in the latest highlight in his remarkable career. The striker's success is a tribute to his perseverance, dating back to the start of his career when Tottenham sent him on loan to Millwall, Leyton Orient, Norwich and Leicester amid doubts about his ability to make it at the highest level. Kane eventually proved his worth but even he conceded he would not have dared to dream about winning 100 caps at that time. "I don't think I was even thinking of 100 caps when I was on loan at Millwall, Norwich and Leicester," he said. "At that time it was about getting back into the Spurs team. I have always had a good self-belief. I would for sure have been proud if I knew I was going to get 100 caps." England interim manager Lee Carsley has worked with Kane for only a week in his first matches since replacing Gareth Southgate on a temporary basis. But he has already begun to understand the ferocious drive that makes Kane such a prolific goalscorer. "Harry took his goals really well, a big occasion for him. Kids being here, an emotional night, but really happy for Harry. He fully deserves all the plaudits," he said. "What I have noticed this week is he is highly motivated to play for England and score goals and to have a centre-forward like that, hopefully it continues." The win over Finland maintains England's perfect start to their Nations League campaign following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/07/rice-and-grealish-get-carsleys-england-reign-off-to-winning-start-against-ireland/" target="_blank">2-0 win in Ireland</a>, and they sit second in League B Group 2 behind Greece on goal difference. Germany conceded their earliest goal in 50 years but fought back to lead at half time before drawing 2-2 away at the Netherlands in the Nations League on Tuesday. Germany were stung early, Tijjani Reijnders giving the hosts the lead after 99 seconds. The shellshocked visitors gave up several chances in the opening half-hour but eventually fought back to lead, thanks to two goals in seven minutes from Deniz Undav and new captain Joshua Kimmich before the break. Denzel Dumfries, who missed a golden chance early on, levelled things up just after half time and despite both sides spurning chances – including a poor Kai Havertz miss from close range – the score remained level at full time. Both sides came into the match with big wins over their Nations League group rivals, Germany thrashing Hungary 5-0 and the Netherlands beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-2. Despite the gameday withdrawal of striker Niclas Fullkrug, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann elected not to return Havertz to centre-forward, where he started each game of Euro 2024. Instead, he named Stuttgart's Undav up front, the former Brighton forward's first start in Germany colours. The Dutch cut the visitors open early, Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch finding Reijnders in space behind Germany's high line. The AC Milan midfielder advanced on goal and knocked a calm finish past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, giving the Netherlands the lead less than two minutes in. The goal stunned Germany and the home side almost scored a second after 15 minutes, Dumfries heading over with an open goal at his mercy. The visitors eventually regained their structure and it was Undav who equalised on 38 minutes, smashing in a rebound from a Florian Wirtz shot. With Germany again on the attack, Netherlands defender Nathan Ake went down in the box after a sprint with an apparent muscle injury and was visibly emotional as he was stretchered from the pitch. Germany then turned the game around just before half time, Kimmich tapping in an Undav pass in the third minute of stoppage time. The visitors' relief was short-lived however, with the Netherlands levelling things up on 51 minutes, Dumfries tapping in after Jamal Musiala was robbed of the ball inside his own box. One minute later, Wirtz created a clear chance to retake the lead, finding Havertz in front of an open goal but the Arsenal forward hit the ball over the bar. The group rivals finish the international break level on points, with Germany ahead on goal difference.