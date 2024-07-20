Sport

Football

Eddie Howe 'committed' to Newcastle United despite links to England job

Magpies manager reported to be among main contenders to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager

Gareth Cox

20 July, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal