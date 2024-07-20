Eddie Howe 'committed' to Newcastle United despite links to England job

Eddie Howe has said that he expects to be in charge of Newcastle United when the new Premier League season starts next month, despite being linked as a possible replacement for Gareth Southgate to be the next England manager. The Englishman has emerged as one of the main contenders to take over from Southgate who left the role after eight years following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/15/spain-v-england-euro-2024-final-ratings-williams-9-yamal-8-kane-3-palmer-8/" target="_blank">Three Lions' Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain</a> last Sunday. It has already been a summer of change at Newcastle that has seen Paul Mitchell replace Manchester United-bound Dan Ashworth as sporting director, while Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/12/saudi-arabias-pif-increases-newcastle-stake-as-amanda-staveley-steps-down/" target="_blank">(PIF) has increased its stake in the Premier League club</a><b> </b>after the departures of minority shareholders Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi. The Magpies have also been forced to sell midfielder Elliot Anderson, 21, and 19-year-old winger Yakuba Minteh – to Nottingham Forest and Brighton, respectively – for a reported £65 million in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR). But, after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/16/gareth-southgate-quits-as-england-manager-after-euro-2024-final-defeat/" target="_blank">Southgate's exit from the national team job</a>, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales insisted the club would fight to keep Howe should there be an approach from the English Football Association. “He is exactly the right man for the project we are on at Newcastle United and that is why we are committed to a long-term deal with him,” Eales told media from Newcastle's pre-season training camp in Germany. “That's why we think he's the right man for Newcastle. We love him.” And on Thursday, Howe himself said he would be going nowhere this summer, “as long as I am happy and feel supported” by the club. When asked if he expected to be in the dugout at St James' park for the opening game of the season against Southampton on August 17, the 46-year-old said: “Of course that is my expectation because I am the manager of Newcastle and I am very proud to be. “But as I said, it is all about the environment I am working in. As long as that is one where I feel I can give my best, then absolutely, we will crack on and I am looking forward to next season. “I’m absolutely honoured and privileged to be manager of Newcastle United. I hope that is for many, many years,” Howe added. “My commitment is unwavering. I am determined to win a trophy for the football club – that is in my psych every day. I want to see joy in the supporters. I want to bring that to them, hopefully.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2021/11/08/eddie-howe-appointed-newcastle-manager-on-two-and-a-half-year-deal/" target="_blank">Howe was appointed as Newcastle manager</a> in November 2021, one month after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2021/10/07/saudi-arabia-led-consortium-completes-takeover-of-newcastle-united/" target="_blank">a Saudi Arabian-led takeover</a>, guiding the club out of the relegation zone and up to mid-table safety in his first season. The following campaign saw <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/05/23/mean-defence-savvy-signings-and-resurgent-stars-how-newcastle-reached-champions-league/" target="_blank">Newcastle finish fourth in the table, qualify for the Champions League</a> for the first time in two decades and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/02/27/erik-ten-hag-laziness-man-united-newcastle-carabao-cup/" target="_blank">lose in the League Cup final to Manchester United</a>. Last season was a testing one for Howe as his squad was ravaged by injuries from start to finish as well as being stripped of big summer signing Sandro Tonali who was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/10/26/newcastle-midfielder-sandro-tonali-hit-with-10-month-ban-over-betting-scandal/" target="_blank">banned from football for 10 months</a> after breaching betting rules while at former AC Milan. The Magpies finished bottom of their Champions League group and ended the domestic campaign seventh, narrowly missing out on European football. “It is an unbelievable football club. I’m very, very proud to be the manager,” added Howe, who was speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle from Germany. “I love the supporters, I love the players, I love the staff. So really, there has been no thought in my mind on anything else and I have been very committed to the job here. “For me, as long as I am happy and feel supported and feel free to do the work that I love to do at Newcastle, I’ll be very happy – and I am very happy.” England's search for a new manager is already under way<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/16/who-could-be-the-next-england-manager-leading-candidates-from-klopp-to-potter/" target="_blank"> with other names being linked including Graham Potter, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino</a> – all of whom are currently without a job. Current England under-21 coach Lee Carsley is also sure to be a possible candidate after guiding the youngsters to the European Championship title last summer. England's next match is against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on September 7 in the Uefa Nations League while their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign begins next March. “We aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible,” said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham on Tuesday. “Our Uefa Nations League campaign starts in September, and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed.”