Erik ten Hag warns against 'laziness' after Man United beat Newcastle to win Carabao Cup

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has warned his players not to become "lazy" and aim to add more titles after ending a six-year wait for a trophy with victory over Newcastle United in Sunday's League Cup final.

A Casemiro header and a Sven Botman own goal secured a 2-0 win at Wembley for United – the first trophy of Ten Hag's reign since taking over at Old Trafford at the start of the season.

United are still in the hunt for three more trophies – they sit third in the Premier League and are still in the FA Cup and Europa League – and the Dutchman said winning the Carabao Cup was an indicator the club are heading in the right direction.

"It shows something, silverware, that you are on a good pathway, you are in a good direction," said Ten Hag, who brought the trophy to his post-match press conference and almost forgot to take it with him afterwards.

“It is one cup and it is February, but it shows we are in the right direction. This has to be the inspiration, it has to be the motivation to keep going, to continue on this pathway and to improve.

“OK, be happy for 24 hours but not satisfied because satisfaction, that leads to laziness and when you become lazy, you don’t win any more games and you can’t win trophies.”

It is the club’s first trophy since the 2017 Europa League success, and if it has anything to do with their manager, it will not be the last.

Asked if it gave them something to build upon, Ten Hag said: “Of course.

“We are not only hoping, but to know that it is worth to invest, to know that it’s worth to suffer and to sacrifice and to know you have to give every day your best to celebrate.

“It’s all about that, it’s about glory and honour and if you want to prove something, if you want to win something, you have to do it otherwise you don’t get it because no-one is bringing something in top football.”

For Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, it proved a sobering afternoon as his side failed to take their chances and were punished for their frailty at the back.

However, he insists the hurt will fuel the Magpies’ future quest to end their 54-year wait for tangible success.

Howe said: “It leaves us with a feeling of defeat in a final, which is never nice and we’re desperately disappointed, but already for me, you look to the future and you’re desperate to get back here and win a trophy.

“The supporters, who have been absolutely incredible for us this year, to see them disappointed at the end hurts, hurts badly, and the motivation and the thoughts are already going to how we can come back here and win them the trophy that they deserve.”