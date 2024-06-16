Netherlands v Poland: Super-sub Wout Weghorst earns Dutch winning start at Euro 2024

Substitute Wout Weghorst struck a dramatic late winner for the Netherlands in a 2-1 victory over Poland as they started their Euro 2024 campaign with a win.

The striker, who enjoyed a strong 2022 World Cup, once again produced his best form on the big stage in Hamburg – just as Poland looked on course for a point despite injured striker Robert Lewandowski being unable to play.

The Barcelona forward's replacement Adam Buksa headed Poland in front after 16 minutes before Cody Gakpo levelled with a deflected shot from range at the Volksparkstadion.

The Netherlands, roared on by an army of orange-clad fans, failed to convert a series of good chances and Poland improved as the game seemed to be heading for a 1-1 draw in the Group D clash, before Weghorst intervened in the 83rd minute.

"I am very happy, this is indescribable, especially at a finals, so special, this is personally a dream scenario," said Weghorst.

"This is so important, to keep the good feeling going. This is just very nice for all of us. The ultimate goal is to win that cup together."

Gakpo added: "It was a tough match and a tough opponent. They scored first and it was a little more difficult, but we created a lot of good opportunities and we had to be more clinical – overall I think we performed pretty well.

"We have to analyse the game and see where we could hurt them more. Obviously, we are a team that never gives up."

Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Poland. EPA

Coach Ronald Koeman, in his second stint at the helm, won the tournament as a player with the Oranje in 1988, the nation's only major tournament success.

The Netherlands, who performed well two years ago at the Qatar World Cup after failing to reach Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, came out of the blocks quickly.

Liverpool winger Gakpo took the creative reins alongside Memphis Depay and Xavi Simons, and tested Wojciech Szczesny with a low drive.

Midfielder Tijjani Reijnders steered a good chance wide before Michal Probierz's Poland took the lead against the run of play.

Antalyaspor striker Buksa planted a header beyond Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Piotr Zielinski's corner after 16 minutes.

Szczesny saved well from Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk and Depay flashed two efforts wide before Gakpo levelled.

The forward's effort from just outside the area deflected in off Bartosz Salamon, leaving Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny with no chance.

Gakpo almost put Netherlands ahead from close range after being teed up by Nathan Ake but his shot rose fractionally too high.

Sporting a striking white sweatband around his forehead, Depay fired agonisingly wide in first-half stoppage time as the Dutch maintained control and racked up shots.

Poland largely managed to stifle their opponents in a more even second half, with the Netherlands short of ideas.

Verbruggen saved from Jakub Kiwior at his near post, while the rampaging Denzel Dumfries threatened twice at the other end.

It took Weghorst to finally put the Oranje ahead. He finished clinically with his first opportunity two minutes after coming on.

Ake, who also teed up Gakpo for the opener, slid a low cross into the box and Weghorst diverted it home with a tidy finish.

"The task was to win the first match at all costs, and we succeeded," said Van Dijk, who added that his team had to defend corners better.

"For the [first goal] he gets a free go at it, we have to pay attention to that, we have to be critical and I am also referring to myself."

Boosted by their late winner, Netherlands next face tournament favourites France on Friday, while Poland take on Austria hoping to have Lewandowski fit to play.