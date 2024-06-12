Euro 2024, Group D guide: French hopes rest on Real Madrid-bound Mbappe

Poland

Manager: Michal Probierz

Captain: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

One to watch: Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Squad: Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Marcin Bulka (Nice)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Empoli), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserlsuatern), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan), Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli)

Midfielders: Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Piotr Zielenski (Napoli), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce), Jakub Moder (Brighton), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Nicola Zalewksi (Roma), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United), Michal Skoras (Club Brugge), Jakub Piotrowksi (Ludogorets Razgrad), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Kacper Urbanski (Bologna)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Karol Swiderksi (Verona), Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir), Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor)

Poland's Robert Lewandowski after picking up an injury during the friendly against Turkey in Warsaw June 10, 2024. The striker will now miss Poland's opening game of the tournament against the Netherlands

Highest Euro finish: Quarter-finals, 2016.

Fifa ranking: 28

Group D fixtures: June 16 Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 5pm UAE) June 21 Poland vs Austria (Berlin, 8pm) June 25 France vs Poland (Dortmund, 8pm)

Overview

The finals in Germany could mean the end of an era for Polish football with veteran forward Robert Lewandowski set to lead the line in what is likely to be his last major tournament.

Lewandowski has endured a lean season – by his high standards – for Barcelona with the 35-year-old finishing with 26 goals across competitions, his lowest tally since his first campaign at Bayern Munich in 2014/15.

When Michal Probierz took over the Poland job in March, some suggested that as part of a shake-up he should ease Lewandowski off the national team. Others argued that he should bench the striker, or at least strip him of the captain's armband.

Probierz did not take any of this advice, and made a strong statement by backing his star player when Lewandowski was going through a difficult time at Barcelona. “We cannot afford to give up a player of this class, he is an example of professionalism for the younger generation,” he insisted.

But Probierz and Lewandowski's plans for Germany have taken a hit with the former Bayern Munich striker now ruled out of their opening game against the Netherlands.

Lewandowski picked up a thigh problem during Poland's 2-1 friendly win over Turkey on Monday and the aim of medical staff is to make sure the veteran if fit for the second match of the campaign against Austria on June 21.

Poland had to stamp their ticket for this summer's finals the hard way after finishing third in Group E behind the Czech Republic and unlikely table-toppers Albania. It meant they had to navigate their way through the play-offs where they defeated Estonia 5-1 and then Wales on penalties after the final finished goalless after extra time.

Austria

Manager: Ralf Rangnick

Captain: To be decided

One to watch: Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund)

Squad: Goalkeepers: Patrick Pentz (Brondby), Heinz Lindner (Union Saint-Gilloise), Niklas Hedl (Rapid Wien).

Defenders: Stefan Posch (Bologna), Max Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Kevin Danso (Lens), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz), Flavius Daniliuc (Red Bull Salzburg), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord), Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Wien)

Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig), Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich), Florian Kainz (Cologne), Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen), Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz), Matthias Seidl (Rapid Vienna)

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Inter Milan), Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg), Andreas Weimann (West Brom), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg), Marco Grull (Rapid Wien), Maximilian Entrup (TSV Hartberg).

Highest Euro finish: Last 16, 2016.

Fifa ranking: 25

Group D fixtures: June 17 Austria vs France (Dusseldorf, 11pm) June 21 Poland vs Austria (Berlin, 8pm) June 25 Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, 8pm)

Overview

Austria should be heading into the tournament on a high having negotiated their way through a tricky qualifying group and then seeing manager Ralf Rangnick turn down the opportunity of becoming Bayern Munich coach.

“I am the Austrian team boss with all my heart,” said the 65-year-old, whose Austria contract expires in 2026, after making the call. “I would like to expressly emphasise that this is not a rejection of FC Bayern, but rather a decision for my team and our common goals.”

But Rangnick's plans have taken a battering due to injuries, with captain David Alaba missing out on the tournament after failing to recover in time from a serious knee injury sustained last December. But the Real Madrid defender will accompany the team to Germany and support from the sidelines as a "non-playing captain".

First-choice goalkeeper Alexander Schlager and midfielder Xaver Schlager and striker Sasa Kalajdzic will all be missing due to knee problems.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is a key hope for the team,, heading to the Euros after a stellar run with his club that resulted in a Champions League final against Real Madrid, though the German side lost the Wembley showpiece 2-0.

Austria qualified second in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, just one point behind Belgium and ahead of Sweden, Azerbaijan and Estonia. They also defeated Slovakia 2-0 – when midfielder Christoph Baumgartner scored the fastest recorded goal in international football six seconds after kick off – and Turkey 6-1 in their March friendlies.

Netherlands

Manager: Ronald Koeman

Captain: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

One to watch: Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)

Squad: Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Joey Veerman (PSV), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq).

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim).

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk during training ahead of their pre-Euro 2024 friendly match against Finland. AFP

Highest Euro finish: Winners 1988

Fifa ranking: Seventh

Group C fixtures: June 16 Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 5pm) June 21 Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, 11pm) June 25 Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, 8pm)

Overview

The plans of Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman have been given a late shake-up with midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners both ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

De Jong was a doubt for the tournament with an ankle injury even before Koeman's squad met up earlier this month. The Barcelona playmaker's last appearance was in a Spanish Liga defeat to Real Madrid in April. Atalanta midfielder Koopmeiners was injured while warming up for their friendly match against Iceland on Monday.

Borussia Dortmund defender Ian Maatsen has been called-up and should go into the tournament in good form having helped the German club reach the Champions League final.

The Oranje start their Euro campaign against Poland on Sunday and then play favourites France followed by Austria in Group D.

The Netherlands secured an emphatic 4-0 win over Iceland in their final warm-up match. But news of De Jong's absence took the shine off the victory that saw Xavi Simons, Virgil van Dijk, Donyell Malen and Wout Weghorst find the target against a team that had just beaten England at Wembley Stadium.

De Jong’s diagnosis was made public immediately after the game but Koeman said he knew about it some four hours before kick-off and had told the players.

“Tests have shown that he cannot yet do what he should be able to do. He gets a reaction from his ankle every time after training,” Koeman told Dutch television, before Koopmeiners' absence was also confirmed.

“Then you have to conclude that he will not be 100 per cent fit for the next three weeks. I already thought that playing against Poland would be difficult.”

France

Manager: Didier Deschamps

Captain: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid from July 1)

One to watch: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Squad: Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens).

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), N'Golo Kante (Al Ittihad), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain).

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).

Highest Euro finish: Winners 1984, 2000

Fifa ranking: Second

Group C fixtures: June 17 Austria vs France (Dusseldorf, 11pm) June 21 Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, 11pm) June 25 France vs Poland (Dortmund, 8pm)

Overview

French hopes of a third Euro crown will once again be spearheaded by a certain Kylian Mbappe, buoyed from his imminent move to “club of my dreams” Real Madrid and fresh from another prolific goalscoring season at PSG.

The striker, 25, broke the 40-goal barrier for the third time in four campaigns and secured a seventh Ligue 1 title for his trophy cabinet but the Champions League crown still alludes Mbappe, who will be aiming to put that right at his new club.

Mbappe has already won the World Cup (in 2018) but even a hat-trick in the Qatar 2022 final was not enough to stop Lionel Messi and Argentina becoming champions. At the last Euros, France were knocked out in the last 16 by Switzerland on penalties, a failure they will want to put behind them in Germany.

“I didn't win the Euro as a coach but a lot of coaches didn't win it. After the World Cup, there's nothing bigger than the Euros. We're going to approach the next one with ambition but also with a clear head,” said Deschamps, whose team finished unbeaten at the top of their qualifying group.

“I'm well aware that with everything we've done, expectations are getting higher and higher. But experience also reminds us that in a competition, there are stages to go through. That we're one of the favourites, like other teams, after all, there's a certain logic.”

With Aurelien Tchouameni recovering from a foot injury, Deschamps also recalled N'Golo Kante, who had not featured for France since June 2022.

“He's back to full fitness and with all his experience, I'm convinced that the French team will be stronger with N'Golo Kante,” added Deschamps.