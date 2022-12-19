Argentina v France World Cup final player ratings: Messi 10, Romero 9; Mbappe 10, Giroud 5

Lionel Messi won the World Cup for Argentina on Sunday as he scored twice against France in one of the all-time great finals before the South Americans held their nerve to win in a penalty shoot-out in Qatar.

Messi finally crowned his record-breaking career by winning football's biggest prize with a performance that will go down in World Cup history, scoring a first-half penalty and netting again in extra time.

France had fought back from 2-0 down as Kylian Mbappe scored twice to equalise and force extra time in a pulsating match.

Messi seemed to have decided the match in extra time with his second goal of the game before Mbappe completed only the second World Cup final hat-trick to bring the score to 3-3 and force penalties.

Gonzalo Montiel swept home the decisive penalty to win the shoot-out 4-2 for Argentina - but this was Messi's moment.

Tens of thousands of blue and white-shirted Argentina fans rose to salute Messi as he told them "we're champions of the world!" on the stadium microphone.

