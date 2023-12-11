Tottenham v Newcastle player ratings: Son and Richarlison both 9; Trippier 3, Isak 5

Ange Postecoglou paid tribute to Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison after his brace helped down Newcastle United 4-1 on Sunday and earned them their first victory since October 27.

Spurs were Premier League leaders at the beginning of November, but had endured a barren run since after a succession of injuries and failed to win any of their last five matches despite taking the lead in each fixture.

It was a different story this time with Postecoglou’s team selection paying dividends with the recalled Richarlison scoring twice after Destiny Udogie broke the deadlock in the 26th minute.

Son Heung-min, who was shifted back to left wing, grabbed the fourth after claiming two assists but the night belonged to fit-again Richarlison, who has struggled since his £60 million move last year and recently had groin surgery to correct a long-standing issue.

“Obviously for Richy, getting a couple of goals as a striker that was positive for him," Postecoglou said.

“Richy was important to us at the start of the year too, but he wasn’t fully fit. I think you could tell he was kind of restricted with his movements.

“At times we had to play him out wide just to get him through games. Since he’s come back, it’s fair to say he feels a lot better physically and I think that’s helped him mentally as well.

“Great for him to get two goals today, but it wasn’t just his goals, it was his general work-rate, energy and physicality.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was able to welcome Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson back into the matchday squad, but his unchanged team looked tired following Thursday’s 3-0 loss at Everton.

It does not get any easier for the Magpies with a must-win Champions League tie at home to AC Milan on Wednesday.

“Yeah, it was a difficult afternoon,” Howe admitted.

“I think the players have done so well to keep going in what was a very congested fixture period of games with very hard fixtures.

“Everton and Tottenham away in a very short period of time, we haven’t been our best. That is very evident for everyone to see.

“I think the players have given everything, given everything they could give so I have to back them and support them, but acknowledge our performance was way off what it should be.”