Everton v Chelsea ratings: Doucoure 8, Pickford 7; Gallagher 5, Cucurella 6

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored in his 100th Premier League appearance for Everton and substitute Lewis Dobbin netted a late second goal in a 2-0 win over Chelsea.

It was a familiar story for Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea dominated the game but failed to make it count. For the third time this season Chelsea lost despite enjoying over 70 percent possession.

It was not until after half-time that the hosts had a shot on target as Dwight McNeil's strike from the edge of the box was turned behind by Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea were cut wide open with Everton's next attack.

McNeil's pass in behind was perfectly weighted for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and when his effort was saved by Sanchez, Doucoure was on hand to fire in the rebound.

Everton then comfortably held on before adding to their lead in stoppage time.

Pochettino said his side needs strengthening in the transfer market after their latest defeat.

"We need to analyse the reality. We need to talk and to try to improve in the next transfer market," said Pochettino. "Football is about scoring goals and we were not clinical in front of goal."

