Man United v Bournemouth player ratings: Martial 4, Reguilon 3; Solanke 9, Tavernier 8

After bouncing back from their horror show against Newcastle United by beating Chelsea in midweek, Manchester United reverted to woeful type as they lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

It was the Cherries first ever win at Old Trafford as goals from Dominic Solanke, substitute Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi gave them an easy victory.

Andoni Iraola's side could have had six as they hit the post and had two goals chalked off by VAR, while Erik ten Hag's team barely troubled visiting goalkeeper Neto.

Ten Hag opted to play Anthony Martial up front, perhaps with one eye on Tuesday's must-win Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

But the lacklustre Frenchman was hooked for young Dane Rasmus Hojlund just before the hour.

United mustered just three shots on target in the entire match and have now lost seven out of their 16 Premier League games so far this season to sit in sixth place on 27 points. Newcastle in seventh spot are just a point behind with a game in hand as they face Tottenham Hotspur away on Sunday.

The win was Bournemouth's fourth in five games and moves them up to 13th, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Bournemouth striker Solanke said after the game: “Magnificent. To win away at Old Trafford is touching for everyone really. One of the best stadiums in the world and one of the best clubs in the world so to come and win the boys are delighted.

“I think I we’ve been building a lot in the last few weeks – we are feeling confident, we are feeling great.

"At the moment we feel like we can beat anyone and that showed today."

