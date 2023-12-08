Newcastle manager Eddie Howe defends Kieran Trippier after double blunder in Everton loss

Eddie Howe has defended Kieran Trippier after mistakes by the full-back led to two goals in Newcastle United's 3-0 defeat at Everton on Thursday night.

The England defender has been in superb form playing virtually every minute of Newcastle's Premier League and Champions League campaign this season but had a night to forget at Goodison Park.

With the score goalless heading into the final 10 minutes, a poor touch from Trippier gifted possession to Dwight McNeil who then charged forward before firing home in style.

The 33-year-old again lost possession minutes later which ended with Jack Harrison's cross finding Abdoulaye Doucoure who side-footed home.

Summer signing Beto then ran clear during 10 minutes of stoppage time before sliding home his first league goal for Everton to complete the scoring.

The victory dragged Everton – who were dropped into the relegation zone after being deducted 10 points for breaking Premier League financial rules – out of the bottom three.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have now been beaten five times this season, the same number as number of games they lost in the entire 2022-23 campaign.

It also means they have still only one game away from home this season and sit seventh in the table, with 21 out of their 26 points having been won at St James' Park.

Newcastle's next game is also away, this time at fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Manager Eddie Howe refused to blame Trippier after their latest defeat, insisting the whole team was off the pace.

“Kieran has been absolutely magnificent since he signed, the catalyst for a lot that happened,” said Howe, who team are seventh in the table, four points behind Manchester City in fourth. “Collectively we were off our best.

“The game was there for us to win in the second half after an even first half. I don’t think we played particularly well.

“I thought we had them penned in and then conceded the first goal and that changed the momentum. It was a frustrating evening, a missed opportunity.

“It’s a difficult one for us to understand. Last year our away form was very good, we were free-scoring. This year haven’t got going on the road, apart from the Sheffield United game [an 8-0 victory].”

Howe also declined to use Newcastle's dire injury list – goalkeeper Nick Pope joined the walking wounded after dislocating his shoulder during Saturday's win against Manchester United – as the reason for their latest defeat.

With 12 players missing on Thursday Newcastle had to name two goalkeepers on the bench, but Howe insisted fatigue cannot be used as an excuse.

“I am in a difficult position to agree because if I do what is there to stop that happening again and again?” Howe said.

“There are reasons behind every performance. We have struggled to change our plans and have the attacking options we want. You can potentially do it for a short period of time but the longer it goes the harder it gets.”

As for Everton, it was a memorable night at Goodison Park as fans enjoyed a vital three points against a side containing former winger Anthony Gordon, who was jeered relentlessly all evening.

Manager Sean Dyche was delighted with the team spirit of his side. “The performance level at home has been pleasing all season but you have got win games and you have got to score goals,” he said.

“We did that well. I thought it was another good performance, particularly first half against a good outfit.

“I have spoken about the mentality and I think you could sense there is a connected group. Everyone knew what they were doing, they just said, ‘Let’s get on it, let’s go out and play’.

“That’s when you know you are on to something. It doesn’t guarantee anything but I think we’re on to something.”