Premier League predictions: Newcastle thump Man United, Man City topple Tottenham

A North London club returned to the top of the Premier League last week when Arsenal leapfrogged Manchester City to take pole position.

The Gunners stumbled to an unconvincing win over Brentford after City were held to a draw by Liverpool, and those two teams now sit second and third in the table, respectively.

Aston Villa have moved up to fourth after beating and overtaking early season table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley remain bottom of the pile – after 11 defeats in 13 games – level with Everton following the Merseysiders' 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules. Sheffield United occupy the final relegation place.

This weekend's playing schedule begins with Arsenal against Wolves at the Emirates Stadium in the early game, followed by two 7pm (UAE) kick offs when Brentford entertain Luton Town and Burnley play host to Sheffield United.

Nottingham Forest against Everton at the City Ground is next up before Newcastle United's home game against Manchester United brings the day's action to a close.

Sunday starts with four games at 6pm: Bournemouth versus Aston Villa on the south coast, Chelsea versus Brighton at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool playing host to Fulham and West Ham United tackling Crystal Palace at the London Stadium.

Last but by no means least, is Manchester City facing Spurs at the Etihad Stadium.

