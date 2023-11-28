Newcastle trio star in dominant win over Chelsea: Premier League team of the week

The Premier League returned from the latest international break this past weekend and it will be Arsenal who will be most pleased after the latest round of matches.

Arsenal, who spent 28 of 38 weeks leading the table last season only to finish runners-up to Manchester City, moved into top spot for the first time in the 2023/24 campaign following their 1-0 win at Brentford and City's 1-1 draw with Liverpool in Saturday's early game.

Also on Saturday, Chelsea's recent encouraging progress was brought to a shuddering halt with a 4-1 defeat at Newcastle United that left manager Mauricio Pochettino "very, very, very angry", while Luton Town boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, and Brighton fought back to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2.

West Ham also responded from a goal down to defeat bottom side Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor, while Bournemouth ran out comfortable 3-1 winners at Sheffield United.

On Sunday, a clash between potential top-four rivals saw Aston Villa secure all three points at Tottenham Hotspur with a come-from-behind 2-1 win, before Manchester United produced their best result of the season with a 3-0 win at Everton.

The round concluded on Monday night at Craven Cottage, where Fulham defeated Wolves 3-2 thanks to a late injury-time penalty from Willian – and some more VAR controversy.

