Erling Haaland makes history but Alexander-Arnold hits back to rescue Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold struck to cancel out Erling Haaland’s 50th Premier League goal as Liverpool snatched a point against Manchester City following a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The Reds right-back struck 10 minutes from the end of a tense game at the Etihad Stadium after Haaland’s goal looked like earning City all three points.

City had won their previous 23 games on their home turf in all competitions, a run dating back to a visit from Everton on New Year’s Eve, 2022.

Alexander-Arnold’s equaliser also spared the blushes of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who had a nightmare performance, including gifting Haaland his opener among several other major errors.

"We haven’t had too many good results here in general. It’s a point gained," said Alexander-Arnold. "It wasn’t an amazing performance from us at all, but we take the point. There were positives – we had chances to win the game.

"I don’t think we played particularly well. Their formation and the way they set up really challenged us. We regrouped at half-time and came out with a bit more of a game plan to press them. It’s difficult subconsciously when you play against Man City – you can’t really get tight to them or stand off them.

12 - Liverpool have avoided defeat in 10 of their last 11 Premier League games in which they’ve fallen behind (W4 D6). Indeed, the Reds have rescued 12 points from losing positions in the top-flight this season, the most of any side. Character. pic.twitter.com/piIdJnGVCT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2023

"There was potentially a game plan to stop me from getting the ball in midfield. I think Bernardo [Silva] was very close to me when I was pulling inside. It was about getting on the ball in different ways and getting us up the pitch. We did that especially well in the second half."

"There’s been many times when we’ve played a lot better against Man City and lost the game. The point was something that we needed and instils that belief that even if we don’t play well, if you get a point it means you’re doing something right."

Haaland netted in the 27th minute, bringing up his half-century of league goals in just his 48th appearance, a new record.

Alisson, who played for Brazil in their controversial game against Argentina in Rio on Wednesday, looked off the pace from the start.

He presented Phil Foden with an early chance as he dithered on the the ball. At the other end, Ederson saved from Darwin Nunez's header but Alisson had another problem when he failed to deal with a back pass and had to scramble clear.

20/21 - Erling Haaland has now scored against 20 of the 21 opposing sides he's faced in the Premier League with the only exception being Brentford. Collection. pic.twitter.com/wDeVqBvuEg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2023

His next mistake led to the goal. His poor kick out found only Nathan Ake, who surged through some weak challenges to feed Haaland.

He dragged his shot a little but Alisson's weak attempt at saving it meant it didn't need to be the celanest of strikes.

Nunez hit the side-netting from a tight angle as Liverpool responded but the visitors were unable to consistently trouble City.

Alisson was given a major let off after another howler. The Brazilian spilled the ball from a corner under little pressure and Ruben Dias poked in but the goal was chalked off for a foul by Manuel Akanji.

Liverpool made the most of the let-off to equalise on 80 minutes with Alexander-Arnold’s fine strike. Fed by Mohamed Salah he took a touch and fired crisply across Ederson and into the far corner. Haaland almost grabbed a winner in stoppage time but his header glanced narrowly wide.