Aston Villa battle back to earn Premier League win over Spurs

Aston Villa are up to fourth in the Premier League table after fighting back from a goal down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Sunday.

A minute's applause was held before the match to pay tribute to former Spurs manager Terry Venables whose death head been announced hours before kick-off.

And it was the home side who took the lead in the 22nd minute when Giovani lo Celso hit a fierce effort from the edge of the box and a slight deflection off Diego Carlos left Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez wrong-footed.

The scores were levelled seven minutes into first-half injury-time when Douglas Luiz’s free-kick from the touchline picked out Pau Torres who headed home.

The winner came just after the hour mark when substitute Youri Tielemans played a quick one-two giving Ollie Watkins a sight at goal and the England forward slotted home into the bottom corner.

Villa have now won eight of their last 10 games, taking them up to fourth in the table after leapfrogging Spurs and are now level on 28 points with third-place Liverpool.

“We didn’t have the best of starts, we were lucky to come in at 1-1,” said Watkins, whose goal was his 12th of the campaign. “That goal right before half-time was a massive boost for us and it was crucial really.

“I don’t think there’s been a game where we haven’t created chances. We have a big belief in ourselves. We had plenty of opportunities to score and we came away with the three points, which is massive for us.

“The games are coming thick and fast now but when you’re on a good run, like we are, that’s what you want. I think all the lads are looking forward to it.”

After making a flying start to the season where they went 10 games unbeaten, Spurs have now lost three games on the spin – with the North London club taking the lead in each one.

4th - Aston Villa will end a day in the Premier League’s top four positions at least 13 games into a season for the first time since December 27th 2009. Flying. pic.twitter.com/MpyrLWCaeT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2023

But despite that, manager Ange Postecoglou insisted he “couldn't be happier” with his team's performance that saw three Son Heung-min efforts disallowed for offside.

“A tough outcome but I couldn't be happier with the way the boys played. “I'm really proud of them, I thought we played some fantastic football and on another day we would've won comfortably. I can't fault the effort they put into the game.

“There's no frustration. We played well and as a manager that's all you can ask for. Sometimes the outcomes don't go the way you want but as a manager I want the players committed to what we are trying to do and they were all totally committed.

“On another day we would've had a few goals but it was a combination of outstanding goalkeeping and woodwork. From my perspective all I can ask is what they gave. The players played an outstanding game of football and as a manager that's all we can ask for.”