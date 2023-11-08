Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle player ratings: Brandt 8, Fullkrug 7; Livramento 8, Wilson 4

A dominant Borussia Dortmund scored once in each half to beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday and provisionally take over the lead in Group F with two games remaining.

Germany forward Niclas Fullkrug drilled in from close range in the 26th minute for his first goal in the competition and Julian Brandt added another on the break in the 79th to kill off the game and dent Newcastle's chances of a top-two finish.

The hosts played with confidence from the start, showing no effects of Saturday's 4-0 home loss to Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

Newcastle, the first team to start eight English players in a Champions League game since Manchester United against FC Kosice in 1997, were missing key players through injury and suspension including Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe said: “We weren't far away tonight, that's the thing to take away. At our very best, even with the number of players we have out, we're good enough [to win here]. We have to take collective responsibility for that.

“The players gave so much on Saturday [during the Premier League home win over Arsenal], so it's not a question of me questioning what they've given. I just think maybe the game came too quickly for us. After what [the players] have given in recent weeks, maybe it was just a day too early.”

