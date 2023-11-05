Harry Kane 'brilliance' leads Bayern Munich to emphatic win at Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich players were quick to praise Harry Kane after the England captain struck a hat-trick in the 4-0 win at rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday to continue his impressive start to life in Germany.

Kane slotted home from close range in the ninth minute after Dayot Upamecano had headed Bayern in front five minutes earlier, both goals created by Leroy Sane.

Stunned Dortmund improved after the break but Bayern's record signing Kane grabbed his second goal in the 72nd minute, again from close range, to put the game out of reach.

Kane then added the icing on the cake by completing his third hat-trick of the season and second in succession in the league in stoppage time after racing clear and finishing coolly.

He is the first player to score 15 goals in his first 10 Bundesliga appearances and now tops this season's scoring charts, one ahead of Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy.

“We’re so pleased we have him in the team,” said Bayern captain Manuel Neuer. “It’s just the experience. The moves and actions he’s made over his career weren’t left behind in England. He’s shown that with the utmost brilliance since he’s worn red and white.”

After Kane's second Bundesliga hat-trick in his past two games, veteran forward Thomas Muller joked that the striker would run out of space for match balls, saying: "He's soon going to need another hotel room."

Meanwhile, Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala admitted he expected plenty from Kane but has been surprised by just how quickly he has developed an understanding with England's record goalscorer.

"I expected high [standards] but not as high as he's delivered so far," Musiala told reporters after the win. "It's even easier to play with him than I thought."

In addition to his record goalscoring start, Kane has also registered five assists in the league.

"I feel very comfortable with Harry, he plays amazing passes," Musiala added. "I can run in behind and he'll find me."

Stung by a midweek German Cup elimination by third-division Saarbruecken, Bayer Leverkusen's 3-2 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday meant Bayern were five points behind Xabi Alonso's side at kickoff.

The visitors, however, crafted the perfect response, scoring two goals in the opening nine minutes to grab a hold on the match.

France centre-back Dayot Upamecano, cleared to play just hours before the match after missing a month with a hamstring injury, headed Bayern in front four minutes in from a Sane pass.

The former Manchester City winger laid on Bayern's second on the counter, slipping a perfect pass across the face of goal for Kane to tap in.

Unbeaten at home for more than a year, Dortmund were shellshocked by the power of the supposedly weakened visiting side.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic made four changes early in the second half as his side hoped to chase the game but Bayern scored next, Kane stroking in a controlled finish with 15 minutes remaining.

"Bayern were simply more aggressive in the duels and simply more dangerous on the counter attack" said Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who made several key saves early in the second half.

Billed as Germany's equivalent to La Liga's 'el Clasico' between Real Madrid and Barcelona, Bayern have not lost to Dortmund in the league since 2018.