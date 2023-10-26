Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou plays down talk of Premier League title challenge

Ange Postecoglou dismissed the significance of Tottenham potentially opening up a five-point gap at the top of the table with a win at Crystal Palace on Friday.

Spurs are enjoying their best ever start to a Premier League season under the Australian's leadership, having gone back to top spot on Monday with a 2-0 win at home to Fulham.

Postecoglou says his focus is on improving the team and that he was far from happy with their second-half display against the Cottagers.

“It doesn’t really add any significance because whatever happens Friday night there’s still a full round of Premier League fixtures to be played and nothing of any real significance comes of that,” he said.

“We’re in a good space at the moment but again we’ve still got plenty of work to do to make sure what we do now is sustainable. That’s the main thing.

“It’s not about making a short-term impact, it’s about building something which hopefully brings sustained opportunities of success for the club.

“There is a really good reason no manager will talk about winning a title in October or November because we know there’s a long way to go.”

Tottenham’s rise up the table has been powered by a return of 20 goals in nine matches, but Postecoglou feels they can and will improve going forwards.

“We still have to grow in every area,” he said. “There are areas where we are already very good, particularly around the defensive side of the game. I think we’ve been excellent there – really consistent.

Tottenham rank first in the Premier League this season for:



▪️ Table position (1st)

▪️ Shots (153)

▪️ Touches in opposition box (341)

▪️ Successful passes in the final third (1192)



“I still think our main growth will come in the attacking side of the game. I still think particularly in the front third, a lot of our movements are still not natural and fluent like we want them to be, which isn’t surprising.

“But what is getting us the goals is that we have great quality up there, which is contributing to that. I still think the biggest growth for us will be in our attacking side of the game.”

Spurs will have to assess Destiny Udogie for the Selhurst Park clash after the left-back was withdrawn in the 56th minute of Monday’s win with muscle tightness.

Pape Sarr (illness) and Ben Davies (knock) are fit and Yves Bissouma is also available after he served a one-match ban for his recent red card at Luton, but Postecoglou was coy over his team after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg impressed against Fulham.

