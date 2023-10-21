Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free-kick as Al Nassr beat Damac

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a night to remember as his stunning free-kick earned Al Nassr a 2-1 win over Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday night.

The Portuguese superstar netted a trademark effort on 56 minutes to clinch all three points as his side continued their good run of form in the SPL.

Earlier, Cameroon international Georges-Kévin Nkoudou had given visiting Damac a surprise lead on the stroke of half-time.

The in-form Talisca then equalised, also from a direct free-kick, on 52 minutes, before Ronaldo took centre stage.

Before the game the 38-year-old looked visibly moved when the Al Nassr fans unveiled a magnificent tribute following his 200th cap for Portugal during the recent international break.

And he rewarded them with a memorable winner as he curled past the Damac keeper just before the hour to make it 2-1 and seal the three points.

The win lifted Al Nassr up to third place in the SPL table, four points behind leaders Al Hilal.

After the game, Ronaldo posted his gratitude to the Al Nassr fans on X, formerly Twitter.

He said: “Incredible atmosphere in the stadium tonight. Happy with the win and we keep working hard every game. Thank you to the fans for such a lovely tribute, also.”