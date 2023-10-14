Manchester United quiz: Sofyan Amrabat, Casemiro and more

Manchester United are hopeful their come-from-behind win over Brentford proves to be a turning point for the Old Trafford club after a poor start to the season.

Two stoppage-time goals from substitute Scott McTominay gave manager Erik ten Hag some breathing space.

Before the midfielder's late interventions, United were on course for a seventh loss of a season that was threatening to unravel.

There is some hope now at Old Trafford, in contrast to the boos that have rung around the stadium in defeats to Brighton, Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

There is still some time to go until Manchester United's next assignment – against Sheffield United in the Premier League next weekend.

