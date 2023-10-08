Diogo Dalot urges Manchester United to use Brentford result as 'turning point'

Diogo Dalot has urged Manchester United to use Saturday's dramatic 2-1 win over Brentford as a "turning point" after a difficult start to the season.

United looked set for a third successive home league defeat for the first time since the 1970s when Brentford led at Old Trafford at the end of 90 minutes. However, a quickfire Scott McTominay double in injury time earned Erik ten Hag's side a much-needed three points.

It has been a frustrating campaign so far for United, who have lost half of their eight Premier League games and suffered back-to-back defeats in the Champions League to leave an uphill task of qualifying for the knockout stages.

But Dalot said the win against Brentford showed the fighting spirit of the squad, and insisted that United can use the result as a springboard for the rest of the season.

“It shows that we are here to fight, to suffer together,” the Portuguese full-back said. “I think the fans were behind us every step today and I think this can be a turning point and we want to look at this as a turning point. We know it will be difficult but that’s what it’s like being a Manchester United player and I think today was good proof that we can fight to the end.”

After McTominay struck the winner, Old Trafford erupted. However, earlier at halftime, with United again trailing, Dalot said the mood had been very different but controlled.

“We kept calm and we listened to what the manager said, trying to change a few things, to find more spaces on the full backs and trying to switch the game," Dalot said. "They [Brentford] were really tired at the end and that shows we kept them running in their own half and when it’s like that, it’s really difficult to get to the end of a game without being tired.

"We kept fighting and then when Scott [McTominay] came in with the energy and mentality he has, it shows we are a proper team and I am really happy for him. When you win a game like this you get to the dressing room excited and you can look at everybody you could see that they gave everything.”

McTominay came on the pitch in the 87th minute and only had four touches of the ball, two of them goals.

“Since I arrived I look to Scott and I see a lot of myself in him because he is a player you can always count on if he starts or is on the bench for a few games,” Dalot said. “He always comes in and gives his best for the team and he is a fantastic player. He could have played easy every weekend with us and he shows that, not just Scott but everyone who stepped on the pitch showed that they want to have an important role in the team and games like this.”

McTominay could have left in the close season, with reported interest from West Ham, but no club met United’s valuation.

“I think if you are a Manchester United fan you know that Scott will always love the club and will always fight for his place,” said Dalot. “I don’t know what was in his head [in the summer] but I am sure that once he decided he has to stay he gave 100 per cent and now we have to help him to get along every day with us and be with us as a team.”

The victory ended a difficult week for United, following a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League last Saturday and a 3-2 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League – both at Old Trafford.

“We did a lot of things together [this week],” said Dalot. “Everyone got together and was focused on what we had to do. Tactically we always do that. But especially coming into the game feeling that we had to be a proper team. We controlled the game, created chances, we could have scored goals. The most important thing for me was that we fought until the end and that the fans are with us, they have been all the way, and we have to continue like this.”

Brentford, like Crystal Palace last weekend, went ahead and defended their lead from deep. It was a tactic that looked to have once again worked until McTominay's late heroics.

“It’s difficult because they are teams which defend very well,” said Dalot. “Brentford is a team that defends with five at the back and big centre-backs. All that they want is that you cross balls and that is their game.

"When they have a set piece they put balls in the box and this is the type of game where we cannot concede first. We have to control the game and the spaces will open up. But when things don’t go as you expect, you have to find ways to win and I think we found a way to win today.”