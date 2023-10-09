Arsenal pair inspire impressive win over Man City: Premier League team of the week

As the Premier League takes a pause for the latest international break, it's the two clubs from North London who lead the standings.

Tottenham moved into top spot following the first game of the weekend as Ange Postecoglou's side claimed a 1-0 win at struggling Luton Town on Saturday afternoon despite playing half of the match with 10 men.

On Sunday evening, Arsenal joined their rivals on 20 points after claiming their first league win over Manchester City in eight years. Only a two-goal difference separate Spurs and Arsenal in the table.

Between those two matches, Chelsea made it successive wins with a Raheem Sterling-inspired 4-1 win at Burnley, Everton eased past Bournemouth 3-0 at Goodison Park, and Fulham were comfortable 3-1 winners against Sheffield United at Craven Cottage.

Also on Saturday afternoon, Scott McTominay spared Manchester United's blushes by coming off the bench to score twice in injury time to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford and avoid a third straight home league defeat.

Saturday's late game saw Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest play out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

Sunday hosted three draws at the same time: Brighton and Liverpool sharing the points in a 2-2 at the Amex Stadium, West Ham fighting back against Newcastle in another 2-2 at the London Stadium, and Wolves and Aston Villa claiming a point apiece after their match at Molineux ended 1-1.

Arsenal's 1-0 victory over City at the Emirates Stadium then concluded the weekend.

