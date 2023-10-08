Arsenal end eight-year wait for Premier League win over Manchester City

Arsenal finally ended their 12-game losing streak to Manchester City in the Premier League after Gabriel Martinelli scored in the 87th minute in Sunday to secure a 1-0 win over the treble winners.

In a cagey match that featured few quality chances for either side, substitutes Kai Havertz and Martinelli combined for a late winner that made the Emirates Stadium crowd erupt.

With just four minutes left, Martinelli's shot took a hefty deflection off City defender Nathan Ake, sparking wild celebrations as Arsenal clinched a top-flight success against the title holders for the first time since December 2015.

Martinelli said Arsenal's win will fuel the Gunners in their title charge as they inflicted back-to-back league defeats on City for the first time in five years.

Pep Guardiola's men overtook Arsenal in the second half of last season on their way to winning the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Victory lifted Arsenal above City into second in the table and level on points with leaders Tottenham.

"We know our potential and how tough it is to play against them. Today we beat them and it gives us more confidence to kick on," said Martinelli.

The Brazilian had been rushed back from injury to take his place on the bench with Arsenal missing Bukayo Saka.

"I just tried to give my best to my recovery and try to be ready for the next game," added Martinelli.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland had a quiet game. PA

"Luckily it was for this game and I helped the team. I am happy with my goal and fitness."

City midfielder Bernardo Silva was deployed in an unfamiliar holding midfield role as he deputised for the suspended Rodri. The Portuguese international played down the impact of City's mini slump in form.

"It's a setback but it's still the beginning. We're far away from the end of the season," said Silva.

"At the end it's a game decided in a detail - a deflection.

"We gave them too much time. We have to be a bit more intense in the way we press in those moments."

Rodri’s replacement, Mateo Kovacic, was lucky to stay on the field in the first half when he first got away with just a yellow card for a studs-up tackle from behind on Martin Odegaard - with a VAR review judging that it wasn’t worthy of a red - and then escaped a second booking minutes later after another late challenge on Declan Rice in the 35th.

City’s star striker Erling Haaland, meanwhile, was kept quiet throughout and never had a sniff at goal. City finished the match with just four shots, the fewest they have ever had in the Premier League under Guardiola.