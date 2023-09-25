Son and Maddison star alongside Newcastle trio - Premier League team of the week

A high-scoring Sunday saw Newcastle United smash Sheffield United 8-0 while Arsenal and Tottenham shared four goals in the North London derby.

Newcastle registered eight scorers at Bramall Lane, with Kieran Trippier's pinpoint accuracy responsible for three of them.

At Arsenal, the Gunners were twice in front through a Cristian Romero own goal and a Bukayo Saka penalty but Tottenham twice struck back to earn a share of the spoils.

Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion ran out 3-1 winners over West Ham United and Bournemouth respectively while Chelsea's miserable start to the campaign continued with a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

By comparison, Saturday's matches were rather more conservative.

Crystal Palace and Fulham played out a dreary 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park, while Luton Town picked up their first Premier League point with a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

Leaders Manchester City maintained their 100 per cent start with victory over Nottingham Forest. Phil Foden and Erling Haaland were on target for City's sixth win on the spin, though Rodri's red card soured the mood somewhat.

Everton recorded their first win of the campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory at Brentford while Manchester United relied on a Bruno Fernandes strike to secure three points away to Burnley.

To see who makes it into our best XI, check out the photo gallery above.