Newcastle rout Sheffield United 8-0 - but is it the biggest win in Premier League history?

As impressive as Newcastle's victory over Sheffield United was, two teams have bested their scoreline

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his goal during their Premier League rout of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Getty Images

Steve Luckings author image
Steve Luckings
Sep 25, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Newcastle United equalled their biggest Premier League win on Sunday, smashing Sheffield United 8-0 at Bramall Lane.

There were eight names on the scoresheet – Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak – a Premier League record – and matched the same scoreline the Magpies inflicted on Sheffield Wednesday in 1999 under Bobby Robson.

As impressive as Newcastle's victory was, it is not the biggest win in Premier League history.

Manchester United (twice) and Leicester City have both recorded 9-0 wins in the Premier League era. Southampton have been on the receiving end in two of those matches.

The Premier League has seen some massive wins over the years, the biggest of which can be viewed in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Newcastle UnitedManchester UnitedPremier League
