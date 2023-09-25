Newcastle rout Sheffield United 8-0 - but is it the biggest win in Premier League history?

Newcastle United equalled their biggest Premier League win on Sunday, smashing Sheffield United 8-0 at Bramall Lane.

There were eight names on the scoresheet – Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak – a Premier League record – and matched the same scoreline the Magpies inflicted on Sheffield Wednesday in 1999 under Bobby Robson.

As impressive as Newcastle's victory was, it is not the biggest win in Premier League history.

Manchester United (twice) and Leicester City have both recorded 9-0 wins in the Premier League era. Southampton have been on the receiving end in two of those matches.

The Premier League has seen some massive wins over the years, the biggest of which can be viewed in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.