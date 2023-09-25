Arsenal v Tottenham player ratings: Saka 7, Jorginho 4; Son 8, Romero 5

Son Heung-min’s clinical brace earned Tottenham a deserved point in the North London derby after a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The result meant both sides remain unbeaten in the Premier League, but if either was going to be disappointed it would be the Gunners as they twice took the lead.

A Cristian Romero own goal – forced by a Bukayo Saka shot – gave Arsenal a 1-0 advantage, but Son levelled after an excellent piece of work by James Maddison on the left.

Saka restored the hosts' lead with a penalty in the 54th minute following a Romero handball. However, the visitors were gifted a second immediately from the restart as Jorginho coughed up possession cheaply and Maddison ran through to tee up Son to make it 2-2.

Although both managers felt they had the chances to snatch all three points, privately they might have conceded it was a fair outcome.

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, said: “We are very disappointed not to earn the three points, that’s for sure, and especially when you go in front twice in the game and have the opportunity to win it.

“We had control of the game, could have made it 2-0 with Gabi [Jesus] and then you concede the goal and you have to bounce back. We did and scored the goal but it’s a shame that within a minute you concede the other one."

His Spurs counterpart, Ange Postecoglou, added: “It’s not about being happy with the result, for me it was about the performance.

“You can get a result here, a draw, and like I said before you can walk away knowing that ‘you know what, we escaped’, but I don’t have that feeling now.

“I think we went toe-to-toe with a top team and at times I thought we really asserted our dominance on the game. At times they did but that’s what happens when you face top sides."

Swipe or scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see our player ratings from the match.