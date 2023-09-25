Heckingbottom '100 per cent' expects to keep Sheffield United job despite Newcastle rout

Paul Heckingbottom says he expects to be in charge for Sheffield United's next match despite seeing his Blades put tot he sword by a rampant Newcastle United on Sunday.

Newcastle ran out 8-0 winners at Bramall Lane to equal their biggest Premier League win, while inflicting United's heaviest league defeat.

The Blades have endured a difficult return to England's top tier after winning promotion, with Sunday's setback extending their record to six games without a win.

There has been speculation linking former boss Chris Wilder to a Bramall Lane return, but when asked whether he will be the manager for the next game, Heckingbottom said: “Yes, 100 per cent.

“This might be a theme now by the looks of it. I can’t answer any of that, the game, the players, my department, yeah no problem, but things like that you are asking the wrong man.”

Heckingbottom, who guided the club to promotion last season, has overseen a difficult few days following the death of women’s player Maddy Cusack earlier in the week.

The midfielder, who also worked for the club’s marketing department, was just 27 and the club were left “devastated”.

And the boss admits he will be glad to see the back of a horrible week.

There were poignant pre-match tributes to Cusack and Heckingbottom said: “It has affected a lot of people, there were tears on the pitch before the game.

“But we were determined to end what has been a really tough week strongly and we weren’t able to do that. It has been a tough week for everyone at the club and one we want over.”

The Magpies rewrote the history books, registering their biggest away win and also becoming the first Premier League side to have eight players score in a game.

Sheffield United v Newcastle United - Premier League Sean Longstaff opened the scoring for Newcastle United against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on September 24, 2023 in Sheffield, England. The Magpies ran out 8-0 winners to equal their biggest Premier League win. Getty

Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak all scored.

Eddie Howe’s side, who endured a difficult start to the season, now look like they are clicking and performed superbly on the back of their midweek Champions League trip to AC Milan.

They did not take their foot off the gas in the second half as they racked up the goals and that was the most pleasing thing for the boss.

Howe said: “It has been a great week for us. That is football for you.

“Before the Brentford game, we knew the importance of that game, a massive point in the week and great to see us back to our very best today.

“I never doubted us in the final third, we have got some outstanding players, and we have had a very tough start to the season in terms of fixtures, but today we were ruthless and kept looking to score, which is they key thing.

“We respect Sheffield United and Paul Heckingbottom and the job he has done here but we just had to do our thing and keep pushing and trying to score goals.

“We weren’t aware of anything during the game regarding the records. We were just trying to keep pushing the lads to keep scoring goals, having that mentality and desire that we want in every game.”