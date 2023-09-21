Premier League predictions: Burnley beat Man United, Arsenal and Spurs draw derby

No time to take a breath following a busy week first week back of European club football as we hurtle straight into another full Premier League programme.

No prizes for guessing that Manchester City still top the table having won five out of five and even less of a surprise was that Erling Haaland was again among the goals in last week's win at West Ham United.

There are three teams below City with identical records of 13 points out of a possible 15 in Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Coming up fast below those sides are form team Brighton, fresh from their superb 3-1 win at Manchester United on Saturday.

At the bottom, pointless Luton Town still prop up the rest while Burnley, Everton and Sheffield united each have a draw to their name. Bournemouth are the only other team yet to savour a victory this season.

Saturday's schedule kicks off with three games at 6pm (UAE time) as Crystal Palace take on Fulham at Selhurst Park, Luton play host to Wolves and Manchester City face Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.

There are two late games when Brentford entertain Everton in the capital and Burnley host Manchester United.

Sunday starts off with a blockbuster North London derby with Arsenal clashing with Spurs at the Emirates Stadium, while Brighton are at home to Bournemouth, Chelsea tackle Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge and Liverpool are up against West Ham at Anfield.

The late game sees Sheffield United taking on Newcastle United in South Yorkshire.

You can see our predictions for this weekend's games in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.