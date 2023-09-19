Liverpool and Man City stars in XI after comeback wins: Premier League team of the week

If hat-tricks were the theme of the Premier League team of the week prior to the international break, then it was all about dramatic late wins this past weekend.

Liverpool set the tone on Saturday afternoon at Molineux, where the Reds fought back from conceding an early goal to twice strike late in a 3-1 win. Aston Villa left it even later against Crystal Palace, scoring all three goals in their own 3-1 victory, against Crystal Palace, after the 87th minute.

Not to be outdone, Tottenham produced their own rousing fightback, scoring twice in the final two minutes of stoppage time to defeat promoted Sheffield United 2-1.

Champions Manchester City didn't leave it quite as late but similarly needed to come from behind to defeat West Ham 3-1, with all three City goals coming in the second half.

However, it was far more routine for Brighton at Old Trafford, where the Seagulls eased to a 3-1 win over Manchester United, while Fulham defeated Luton 1-0 at Craven Cottage as the promoted side's losing start to the season continued.

In Saturday's late game, Newcastle dug out a 1-0 win over Brentford at St James' Park.

Sunday didn't bring quite the same drama as Bournemouth and Chelsea played out a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium to highlight both sides' struggles in front of goal, before Arsenal edged out Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park.

The round then concluded on Monday when a Callum Hudson-Odoi wonder goal earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Burnley at the City Ground.

