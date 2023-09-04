Premier League team of the week: Man City and Tottenham hat-trick heroes lead attack

It was a Premier League weekend which belonged to the goalscorers as three players scored hat-tricks on the same day for the first time since 1995.

At Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, Tottenham captain Son Heung-min opened his account for the season with a treble to fire his side to a 5-2 victory against Burnley, while over at the Etihad Stadium, Erling Haaland helped himself to three goals in the emphatic 5-1 win over Fulham.

Remarkably, it ended a four-game run without a Premier League goal at the Etihad for Haaland.

Not to be outdone, teenage striker Evan Ferguson stepped up with a hat-trick of his own in the day's late game as Brighton eased past Newcastle 3-1 at Amex Stadium.

The round started on Friday night as Luton belatedly hosted their first Premier League game at Kenilworth Road, but it was another defeat for the promoted side, this time a 2-1 loss to high-flying West Ham.

Saturday's early game was a surprising thriller at Bramall Lane where Sheffield United and Everton played out a 2-2 draw, before Brentford and Bournemouth also shared the points by the same score at the Brentford Community Stadium.

There was more frustration for Chelsea, who lost to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge for the first time since January 1995 as the new-look Blues continue to adjust to their latest massive turnover of players.

All three matches on Sunday delivered goals and entertainment. Crystal Palace beat Wolves 3-2 at Selhurst Park but were more comfortable than the scoreline suggests, while Liverpool blew away Aston Villa 3-0 at Anfield.

That just left the blockbuster tie of the weekend at Emirates Stadium where late drama saw Arsenal come from behind to beat Manchester United 3-1.

