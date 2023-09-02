Premier League: Erling Haaland hits hat-trick while Forest stun Chelsea

Erling Haaland fired his first hat-trick of the new season as Manchester City extended their 100 per cent start to the Premier League with a 5-1 victory over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

City, who made it four league wins on the spin, took an early lead thanks to Julian Alvarez and, while American defender Tim Ream briefly levelled for the Cottagers, Nathan Ake struck to give the treble winners a 2-1 lead at the interval.

Haaland grabbed his first just before the hour and then put away a penalty after Issa Diop had shoved Alvarez in the box. His third of the game – and his sixth of the new season – arrived in time added on as the dispirited visitors crumbled.

Haaland said: "It started a bit sloppy but we ended in a good way. Important win, we go into the international break having won four in four. Good start to the season. We will only get better and better from here."

On his own form, he added: "I'm back. No problem for me. I am always hungry. It's a new season and I am ready for him."

Elsewhere, former Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga’s first league goal in 44 appearances earned Nottingham Forest a shock win at Chelsea.

Elanga scored the game's only goal early in the second half as a desperately poor home side recorded their second league defeat of the season.

"I need to play to build my confidence," Elanga said. "I didn't get to do that much at United but now that I am here I feel like I have the confidence of the manager and now hopefully these opportunities will turn into starts and more goals and assists."

Your Player of the Match is @AnthonyElanga! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K3fGt6iuLZ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) September 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Bryan Mbeumo’s late equaliser rescued Brentford a 2-2 home draw against Bournemouth.

Dominic Solanke cancelled out Mathias Jensen’s free-kick opener for the Bees and, after David Brooks had given the Cherries a 2-1 second-half lead, Mbeumo struck in the third minute of stoppage time.

Mbeumo said: "I think it is very important for a striker to help the team, today it was to take the draw, I could have scored to taken the lead earlier in the game."

Sheffield United and Everton both claimed their first point of the season after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane.

Abdoulaye Doucoure gave the visitors a deserved lead before Cameron Archer got his first for the Blades with a placed shot. Jordan Pickford's unlucky own goal completed the turnaround but Arnaut Danjuma earned the Toffees a deserved point.