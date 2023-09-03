Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus earn Arsenal last-gasp win over Man United

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus fired Arsenal to a stunning 3-1 stoppage-time victory against Manchester United as a thrill-a-minute clash came to an unforgettable conclusion.

Last year's Premier League runners-up hosted the side that finished third on Sunday afternoon as these teams looked to kick on from more unconvincing starts than their respective points tallies suggested.

Marcus Rashford brilliantly put Erik ten Hag's United ahead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium, only for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard to impressively level 110 seconds later.

The match looked set to end in an absorbing draw after a penalty for a foul on Kai Havertz was overturned following a pitchside review, before the VAR ruled out substitute Alejandro Garnacho's late winner for narrowly straying offside.

United's wholehearted celebrations were cut short and there was still time for more drama in a jaw-dropping ending.

A deep corner found Rice to slam home his first Arsenal goal off the heel of Jonny Evans in the sixth minute of stoppage time, before substitute Jesus coolly added gloss for Mikel Arteta's men.

“We work and do everything we do every day for moments like this,” said the Arsenal manager. “This is sport at the top level, it is about the small margins. It could have gone either way.

“I am really happy obviously. They are a great team, really well coached and they make life difficult for you. When we gave the goal away that we did you are always up against it and in the Premier League that is dangerous.”

United left the capital shell-shocked at the end of an afternoon that began with their fans chanting for the Glazers to sell and their team surviving a scare.

Havertz failed to get away a clean shot when Diogo Dalot's headed clearance deflected off teammate Anthony Martial, with Lisandro Martinez's quick thinking then denying Eddie Nketiah.

Got your breath back yet, Gooners?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/t9z9JKglzf — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 3, 2023

Arsenal looked emboldened by that moment. Rice headed over from a corner that followed some important interventions by under-the-cosh United, who did not manage a shot until the 27th minute. It proved worth the wait.

Christian Eriksen cut out a pass from Havertz deep in United territory and burst forwards through the middle, before picking the perfect time to pass through to Rashford.

The United forward showed skill and composure to cut inside away from Arsenal defenders and hit a right-footed drive that Aaron Ramsdale could only tip on to the inside of the post.

But United's joy was short-lived. Gabriel's ball forwards was flicked on by Gabriel Martinelli, who continued down the left and got the ball back before cutting back for Odegaard to slam home from 16 yards and Arsenal were level within a minute.

Arsenal returned brightly from the break but United nearly scored against the run of play in the 54th minute, with Martial seeing a shot saved before Rashford's follow-up was blocked.

Arsenal appeared to have the ideal chance to capitalise on that let-off when referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot five minutes later.

Havertz hit the deck as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Casemiro closed in on him, but the decision was overturned after Taylor reviewed the pitchside monitor on the VAR's advice.

Ten Hag turned to summer signing Rasmus Hojlund for his debut as he looked to change the flow of the game, which was further altered when Martinez was hurt fouling Nketiah.

The Argentina international was booked before being replaced by Harry Maguire, whose name was chanted by Arsenal fans as he came on for the visitors.

Martinelli fizzed a first-time struck narrowly wide and Bukayo Saka fired straight at Andre Onana, with Rashford and Hojlund causing a headache for Arsenal.

Casemiro's threaded ball put Garnacho in to coolly strike past Ramsdale and spark wild celebrations that eventually turned to nerves during a VAR review that ended up in an offside call.

It was a gut punch for a United side that would soon be left reeling from a knockout blow.

Saka's deep corner was picked up at the far post by Rice, who saw a drive go in via a slight Jonny Evans touch as Arsenal fans celebrated a killer blow in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The cherry on the cake was provided by Jesus in the 101st minute. The substitute run through on goal, cut away from a sliding Dalot and turned the ball past Onana.

“I think we deserved to win this game but you don't always get what you deserve,” said Ten Hag after the game.