Man City maintain lead at top with late goals at West Ham as Spurs grab last-gasp win

Manchester City grabbed two late goals to clinch a 3-1 victory against battling West Ham at the London Stadium and maintain their lead at top of the Premier League.

James Ward-Prowse had put the Hammers in front against the run of play with a diving header from Vladimir Coufal's cross late in the first half before Jeremy Doku scored his first goal for City just after the interval to level the scores.

Then Bernardo Silva got the champions' noses in front on 76 minutes after collecting a brilliant looping pass from Julian Alvarez before tucking the ball calmly past the onrushing Alphonse Areola.

Erling Haaland, inevitably, wrapped things up for City with a well-taken finish as West Ham pushed for an equaliser.

The result meant a first defeat of the season for David Moyes's side. It keeps up City's perfect start to the season, with 15 points from five games, and maintains the two-point lead for Pep Guardiola's side over rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, who both won on Saturday, at the top of the Premier League.

Guardiola said after the match: "All game we played a fantastic game. Even when we were losing at half-time against an incredible side who is very good at set-pieces. We were efficient, we were patient in the second-half. It was a big win after the international break. The team showed good spirit to survive."

On Doku's first goal, in his second appearance for the club, he said: "I would say that the first game he was shy and today he was not, it was an unbelievable game. He was a proper winger, have the ball, have the ability to go one against one. Not just that, he has the quality to read when to make the pass for the next player. I was very happy, it was a very good performance from Jeremy."

West Ham's Ward-Prowse said: "Disappointing. When you come against a Man City team you'll be up against it and sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say fair play. All of their goals were of real quality, just a shame we couldn't respond."

In North London, Tottenham managed to pull off a late-late show to secure a 2-1 win against newly-promoted Sheffield United.

Brazilian striker Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski scored in the eighth an 10th minutes of added time to seal the victory against the Blades, who led from a 73rd-minute Gustavo Hamer goal.

Richarlison, who this week he would seek "psychological help" for off-the-field issues, glanced home fellow substitute Ivan Perisic’s corner before turning provider as his pass picked out the unmarked Kulusevski, who home fired the winner.

Spurs secured their fourth win of the season and stay in second place behind leaders Manchester City, alongside Liverpool, who rallied to beat Wolves 3-1 at Molineux, on 13 points from five games.

The win for Spurs continues new manager Ange Postecoglou's impressive start, which saw him land the manager of the month award for August.

Postecoglu said: "Fair to say a lot going on today and I really liked the way we dealt with it. We showed a lot of resilience and we dominated the game but just couldn't get that goal. After they scored, we were looking for a reaction so brilliant for the guys, brilliant for the fans.

"Richarlison is a fantastic footballer, he's got so much to give. Really pleased for him, I thought he did really well."

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie was sent off for a second yellow card in the 14th minute of stoppage time.

The Blades are still without a win after five matches. They sit just outside the relegation zone with a single point.

Their manager Paul Heckingbottom said: "Spurs are a very good team, and we had to really defend well but also when we could, we played. We created chances ourselves and up until the very end we limited Spurs to efforts from outside the box.

"Sometimes you've got to accept you're going to give some things away. We defended our box very well and went in front, missed a couple of really good chances ourselves, so to lose a game in that way is really cruel. But it doesn't change our performance.

"Now I want to focus on the performance, we did that today.

"We had to concentrate all game, it was a fatigue thing, the pressure they put on us. They had to take a few more risks so their shape slightly changed. But it's two lapses and we've been beaten 2-1."