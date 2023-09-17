Manchester United v Brighton ratings: Onana 5, Mejbri 7; Gross 9, Welbeck 8

Manchester United saw their long unbeaten run at Old Trafford come to a juddering halt as they lost 3-1 against Brighton on Saturday.

United manager Erik ten Hag must have hoped he could get his side's season back on track on the pitch after a fortnight beset by off-field controversies.

With Jadon Sancho banned from training with the first-team squad in the aftermath of his social media spat with his manager and Brazil winger Antony given a leave of absence over alleged assault allegations, the Dutchman must have been looking forward to concentrating on the task of winning football matches.

But goals from former United man Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross, and Joao Pedro meant they followed up their last-gasp defeat at Arsenal before the international break with another loss – their third already this season.

Substitute Hannibal Mejbri's strike for United was scant consolation for a side now heading into full-blown crisis territory.

In his first start for United, Rasmus Hojlund thought he had scored, only for VAR to chalk the goal off after Marcus Rashford had allowed it to go out of play before crossing to the Danish striker.

After the game, Ten Hag said: "We are disappointed and I think it's normal, especially when you have seen the game.

"Such small margins. In the first half, we created a lot of chances but we didn't score and they scored in their first attack.

"We fought back and then we got the goal, or at least we thought we got a goal and then it's disallowed.

"We have to improve, there are things for the team and the individuals, who now have to step up."

