Andy Mitten's hot take on Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United

Goals in injury time from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus inflict another Premier League defeat on United

Andy Mitten's take on Arsenal's win over Manchester United
Andy Mitten
Sep 04, 2023
Declan Rice scored his first goal for Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus added the icing on the cake as the Gunners scored twice in stoppage time to beat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford gave the visitors the lead against the run of play at the Emirates Stadium but Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard equalised seconds later.

The home side had a second-half penalty award overturned following a VAR check and United were denied what could have been a late winner when substitute Alejandro Garnacho was ruled offside by VAR.

Last year's Premier League runners-up kept up the pressure in eight minutes of added time.

They were rewarded in the 96th minute when new midfield signing Rice controlled a deep corner at the back post and shot past Andre Onana, with the help of a deflection off substitute Jonny Evans.

There was still time for another goal as substitute Jesus burst forward, beating Onana to leave United shellshocked.

The National's European football correspondent Andy Mitten was at the Emirates Stadium to watch the match. Check out the video above for his hot take.

Updated: September 04, 2023, 7:45 AM
ArsenalManchester UnitedPremier League
