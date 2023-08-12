'Thank you Tottenham': Harry Kane completes move to Bayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane thanked Tottenham fans as he completed his move to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

In a video posted on platform X, formerly Twitter, Kane thanked Spurs fans for the support shown over the years. After his announcement, Bayern confirmed the signing of Kane on a four-year deal until June 30, 2027. The deal is reported to be worth €100m.

Read more Erling Haaland stars but Kevin De Bruyne injury sours Man City win at Burnley

He had flown to Munich on Friday to undergo a medical examination.

In his video message, Kane said: "I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I'll be leaving the club today.

"Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I've spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now.

"There's been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever.

"I felt like it was the time to leave. I didn't want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk.

“It's not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future, but it's a thank you and I'll see you soon.”

Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans. 💙 pic.twitter.com/L662cyax7p — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

Kane leaves Tottenham after 19 years at the club, where he became the second highest-scoring player in Premier League history but never won a major trophy.

Kane has 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs and is also England's all-time top goalscorer with 58 goals in 84 games.

He is also close to Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record, just 48 short of the mark with 213 goals from 320 games.

After the announcement, Bayern president Herbert Hainer welcomed the England great.

"We’re very happy about this top-quality new arrival. The transfer required tenacity, bite and perseverance - my compliments to all those involved in these negotiations. Harry Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but also be a real asset to the entire Bundesliga,” Hainer said.

Kane said he was looking forward to joining a champion team like Bayern. The Bavarian giants have lifted the German title 11 seasons in a row and have been European champions six times.

"I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here," Kane said in a statement.