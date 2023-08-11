Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou admits Harry Kane move to Bayern Munich is 'imminent'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich is “imminent” with the striker heading over to Germany to finalise his move.

The Bundesliga champions have reportedly agreed a €100 million deal for the 30-year-old England captain which could potentially rise by €20m with add-ons.

Kane, record scorer for club and country, is set to sign a four-year deal with the Bavarian giants who have lifted the German title 11 seasons in a row and have been European champions six times, the last of which was in 2020.

Kane has 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs and is also England's all-time top goalscorer with 58 from 84 caps.

His 213 goals from 320 games means he needs just 48 more to break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record and Kane won the Golden Boot three times – in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21.

However, he is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level and is now into the last 12 months of the his current Spurs contract meaning he would leave for nothing next summer.

“Fair to say I don't have a blow-by-blow account but my understanding is it has progressed to the point where it looks like it will happen,” said Postecoglou, ahead of Spurs' opening game of the Premier League season at Brentford on Sunday.

“From that perspective, at least it gives us some clarity and we move forward without Harry.

“From my perspective it is just about understanding where we are at and the information I have at the moment is the deal is imminent but like with all these things, you leave yourself some leeway.

“But moving forward and training today preparing for Brentford, we are doing it without Harry.

“It is best Harry speaks for himself in terms of the decision but no doubt he is one of the greats of this football club and that never changes.

“I am only new in the building but fairly evident Harry Kane will always be one of the greats for this football club.”

Manager Thomas Tuchel had confirmed earlier on Friday that Bayern were “working hard on it … that is no secret” but that the deal has yet to be completed.

“As long as there is no agreement, the coach is not going to talk about it, as it is not his player,” added the former Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea coach.

“I understand there are a lot of ifs and whens. All options are open. The first is to have him as a player and at the moment he is not yet that.

“This is a big deal. We are trying to take the England captain away from the Premier League.”

Tottenham will be without European football this season for the first time since the 2009-10 after finishing eight in the table last time round, despite Kane contributing 30 goals, and the North London club have not win a major trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

They were knocked out of the Champions League last 16 by AC Milan after losing 1-0 on aggregate, while Bayern were eliminated by eventual winners Manchester City 4-1 over two legs but won the Bundesliga title on the final day of the season, after pipping Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

Kane could well be introduced to his new supporters on Saturday when Nayern take on RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup at Allianz Arena.